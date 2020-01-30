Global Biosimilars Market Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 38.9% by 2027

The global biosimilars market can be segmented on the basis of product type, by technology, by service and by application. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into recombinant non-glycosylated proteins, recombinant glycosylated proteins and peptides. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into bioassay technology, recombinant DNA technology and monoclonal antibody technology. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into contract research organizations, contract manufacturing organizations & academia. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology diseases, autoimmune disorders, growth hormone deficiencies & blood disorders. The biosimilars industry is majorly focusing on providing less expensive alternatives as compared to original drugs. The biosimilar drugs are not identical to the original drugs. But, they show same clinical effectiveness. This in turn is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the global biosimilars market during the forecast period.

The global biosimilars market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 38.9% during 2019-2027. The cost-effectiveness of biosimilars as well as increased support by the government and the private bodies are the factors which are expected to grow the biosimilars market. Increase in the number of cancer patients coupled with increment in the expiration of the innovator drugs are anticipated to be the main reason driving the growth of the global biosimilars market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to lead the global biosimilars market. North America is anticipated to observe significant growth. Less strict government guidelines and relatively lower manufacturing cost by various government regulatory authorities of different countries is expected to grow the global biosimilars market. Asia Pacific countries are also anticipated to experience high growth in the forecast period.

Robust growth of biosimilars market

Less manufacturing cost and relatively lower cost of biosimilars as compared to the original drugs is depicting high demand for biosimilars and is expected to drive the growth of global biosimilars market. Increase in the cancer patients coupled with the support of government and private bodies are expected to showcase high growth during the forecast period.

The report titled “Biosimilars Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global biosimilars market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by technology, by service, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global biosimilars market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Biocon, BioXpress Therapeutics S.A., Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Allergan PLC, Coherus BioSciences Inc., Novartis AG, Reliance Life Sciences.

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global biosimilars market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

