Global USA Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2026

Glucose monitoring devices are used for measuring the blood glucose levels in the body with major applications for the diabetic’s patients. Growing smart-watch based apps to view their glucose data, emergence of needle free devices, increasing promoting of glucose monitoring devices and increasing online marketing, growing adoption of bundled promotional marketing strategies by combining two or more products are some of the major trends in the United States.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Changes in the consumer lifestyle such as increasing consumption of alcohol, smoking and unhealthy food habits are leading to diabetics which are increasing the demand for the glucose monitoring devices.

Growing advancements in technologies, FDA approvals for the devices are increasing the product launches by the companies which will also boost the sales of the market.

Restraints

High costs of the products

Intense competition among the competitors

Large inaccuracies in the devices

Large undiagnosed population

Segmentation by End User

The glucose monitoring devices market is segmented by Home care settings, Hospitals and diagnostic centres, and Physician Office Laboratory. By End user, hospital and diagnostic centres account for the largest market share closely followed by home care settings. The physician office laboratory is growing at a higher rate in the forecasted period due to easy access, and favourable reimbursement policies. Centres for Disease control and prevention estimates that there were around 990.8 million visits to physicians while 125.7 million visits to hospitals in 2016 with the visits to physicians growing at a faster rate. Medicare, the National health insurance of the United States, provides reimbursements to the patients visiting Physicians and hence the market is projected to grow at a higher rate.

Competitive Landscape

The United States market is a highly competitive market with Roche, Lifescan, and Abott leading the market share. There are also large number of small companies in the market with less market share competing among themselves. Investments in technology, strategic collaborations to develop new products, and new product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the major players in the industry.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices

Blood Glucose Meter

Lancets

Blood Glucose Testing Strips

Others

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sensors

Insulin Pumps

Transmitters and Receivers

Others

Segmentation by Application

Type 1 Diabetics

Type 2 Diabetics

Others

Segmentation by End User

Home care settings

Hospitals and diagnostic centres

Physician Office Laboratory

The report also covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

