Global USA Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2026

Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global USA Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global USA Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Glucose monitoring devices are used for measuring the blood glucose levels in the body with major applications for the diabetic’s patients. Growing smart-watch based apps to view their glucose data, emergence of needle free devices, increasing promoting of glucose monitoring devices and increasing online marketing, growing adoption of bundled promotional marketing strategies by combining two or more products are some of the major trends in the United States.
@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792108-usa-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-2018-2025
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Changes in the consumer lifestyle such as increasing consumption of alcohol, smoking and unhealthy food habits are leading to diabetics which are increasing the demand for the glucose monitoring devices.
- Growing advancements in technologies, FDA approvals for the devices are increasing the product launches by the companies which will also boost the sales of the market.
Restraints
- High costs of the products
- Intense competition among the competitors
- Large inaccuracies in the devices
- Large undiagnosed population
Segmentation by End User
The glucose monitoring devices market is segmented by Home care settings, Hospitals and diagnostic centres, and Physician Office Laboratory. By End user, hospital and diagnostic centres account for the largest market share closely followed by home care settings. The physician office laboratory is growing at a higher rate in the forecasted period due to easy access, and favourable reimbursement policies. Centres for Disease control and prevention estimates that there were around 990.8 million visits to physicians while 125.7 million visits to hospitals in 2016 with the visits to physicians growing at a faster rate. Medicare, the National health insurance of the United States, provides reimbursements to the patients visiting Physicians and hence the market is projected to grow at a higher rate.
Competitive Landscape
The United States market is a highly competitive market with Roche, Lifescan, and Abott leading the market share. There are also large number of small companies in the market with less market share competing among themselves. Investments in technology, strategic collaborations to develop new products, and new product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the major players in the industry.
Scope of the Report
By Product Type
Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices
Blood Glucose Meter
Lancets
Blood Glucose Testing Strips
Others
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
Sensors
Insulin Pumps
Transmitters and Receivers
Others
Segmentation by Application
Type 1 Diabetics
Type 2 Diabetics
Others
Segmentation by End User
Home care settings
Hospitals and diagnostic centres
Physician Office Laboratory
The report also covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Why Purchase the Report?
- Visualize the composition of the United States Glucose Monitoring Devices market with clear distinction between each design type and usage type.
- Identify commercial opportunities in the U.S. Glucose Monitoring Devices Market analyzing trends and co-development deals.
- Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the U.S. Glucose Monitoring Devices market.
- PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
- Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players
Target Audience:
- Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers
- Service Providers/ Buyers
- Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
- Education & Research Institutes
- Research Professionals
- Emerging Companies
- Manufacturers
@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3792108-usa-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-2018-2025
Major Key Points of Global USA Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
1: Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Scope of the report
2: Executive Summary
3: Industry Analysis
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Restraints
3.3 Porters Five Forces
4: Segmentation by Product Type
4.1 Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices
4.1 Blood Glucose Meter
4.2 Lancets
4..3 Blood Glucose Testing Strips
4.4 Others
4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
4.2.1 Sensors
4.2.2 Insulin Pumps
4.2.3 Transmitters and Receivers
4.2.4 Others
………..
- Competitive Landscape
7.1 Market Share Analysis
7.2 Key Strategies Adopted by Major companies
- Company Profiles
8.1 Abbott Laboratories
8.2 Roche
8.3 Lifescan
8.4 Ascensia Diabetes Care
8.5 Arkay
8.6 B Braun
8.7 Novo Nordisk
8.8 Sanofi
8.9 Nipro
8.10 Acon Laboratories
- Appendix
9.1 Sources
9.2 List of Tables
9.3 Expert Panel Validation
9.4 Disclaimer
9.5 Contact Us
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Add Comment