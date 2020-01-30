Greenhouse Film Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2026

The study on the Greenhouse Film market Greenhouse Film Market Report offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Greenhouse Film market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Greenhouse Film market’s growth parameters.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

segmented as follows:

Greenhouse Film Market: By Thickness (Volume Kilo Tons and Tons, Revenue US$ Mn and Thousand; 2016-2025)

<100 microns

101 – 150 microns

>150 microns

Greenhouse Film Market: By Resin Type (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)

LDPE

EVA/EBA

LLDPE

PVC

Others

Greenhouse Film Market: By Application (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamental

Fruits

Greenhouse Film Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Spain Italy Poland France Netherlands Greece Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Colombia Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Israel Turkey Iran Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Takeaways

The greenhouse film market is mainly concentrated in Asia Pacific and Europe. The Middle East is generating considerable revenue as Israel and Iran are adopting greenhouse cultivations extensively.

For cultivation of vegetables, greenhouse films with thickness of more than 150 microns (mainly thickness of 200 microns) are preferred. Cultivation of flowers requires greenhouse films with thickness of more than 150 microns but less than 200 microns

Areas having high wind wave and temperature rely on greenhouse films with higher thickness

Globally, LDPE-based greenhouse films are the largely preferred by farmers

Fruits grown on trees cannot be cultivated in greenhouse. Only strawberries and muskmelons are cultivated in greenhouses as they are creepers.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the greenhouse film market during the forecast period

