Heavy-Duty Mailing Tubes Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2019 – 2027

Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the heavy-duty mailing tubes market has been segmented into:

White Kraft

Brown Kraft

Black Kraft

On the basis of type, the heavy-duty mailing tubes market has been segmented into:

Heavy-Duty Kraft Tubes

Heavy-Duty White Tubes

Snap-Seal Tubes

Multi-Pak Assorted Mailing Tubes

Adjustable Shipping Tubes

Colored Shipping Tubes

Light-Duty Handout Tube

On the basis of length, the heavy-duty mailing tubes market has been segmented into:

< 20 inch

20 to 40 inch

40 to 60 inch

> 60 inch

On the basis of diameter, the heavy-duty mailing tubes market has been segmented into:

< 1 inch

1 to 5 inch

> 5 to 10 inch

> 10 inch

On the basis of end plug material, the heavy-duty mailing tubes market has been segmented into:

Plastic

Metal

Wood

On the basis of end use, the heavy-duty mailing tubes market has been segmented into:

Construction Industry

Transportation and Logistics

Textile Industry

Printing and Publishing Industry

Others (Defense, etc.)

Heavy-Duty Mailing Tubes Market: Regional Outlook

The countries like China and South Korea in the Asia Pacific region and Germany, Poland and Italy in the European region have the largest number of ship exports; and therefore, the market for heavy-duty mailing tubes is expected to rise. The heavy-duty mailing tubes market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for heavy-duty mailing tubes incorporate in providing safety during transportation of goods. The increasing demand for durable mailing tubes which can transmit posters, art, hard items, etc. drives the heavy-duty mailing tubes market in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

Heavy-Duty Mailing Tubes Market: Key Players

Yazoo Mills Inc.

Medical Packaging, Inc.

Erdie Industries

Self-Seal Container Corp.

Wes-Pac, Inc.

Western Container Corporation

Cores & Tubes Ltd

Sonoco Products Company

Paper Tube Co.

Ace Paper Tube Corporation

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with heavy-duty mailing tubes market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

