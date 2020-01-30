Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018 – 2028

FMI’s report on Global Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Economy

Key Players

Some of the key suppliers and producers operating in the global hydrolysed wheat protein market are Xi'an Sheerherb Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Organic Creations Inc., Manildra Group USA, Cargill, The Herbarie, Archer Daniels Midland, Roquette, Dengfeng Grainergy Agricultural Development and Anhui Reapsun Food.

Key Developments in the Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market:

The hydrolysed wheat protein market has grown due to various innovations and the launch of several products. In July 2013, MGP Ingredients, a leader in the supply of specialty wheat proteins and starches, launched a light hydrolysed wheat protein Optein, which can be used as an ingredient in numerous foods. The recommended applications of hydrolysed wheat protein market include sports beverages, smoothies, vegetarian & vegan dishes and nutritional & protein drink powder mixes.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market

Dairy applications will witness rapid growth as more manufacturers are focused on lactose-free beverages to capture a higher market share. In Europe, growing veganism, investment in the bakery industry and the abundant availability of wheat plays an important role in the growth of the hydrolysed wheat protein market. In the Asia Pacific, China and India are the leading producers of wheat, due to which the potential for the growth of the hydrolysed wheat protein is expected to be significantly high in the next few years. Furthermore, the powder form of hydrolysed wheat protein is expected to record a larger share of the hydrolysed wheat protein market during the forecast period. Powdered hydrolysed wheat protein is the most popular form of hydrolysed wheat protein among the providers of flavoured food due to benefits such as better shelf-life and better stability, among others.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis of the hydrolysed wheat protein market will be carried out using a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and the assessment of the flavour, application and encapsulation process of the segments covered in this study are followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of the value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated & synthesised at the global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the hydrolysed wheat protein market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, application, and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market Segments

Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market Dynamics

Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market Size

Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Supply and Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges pertaining to Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market

Competition Landscape and Emerging Market Participants in Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market

Technology related to Production/Processing of Hydrolysed Wheat Protein

Value Chain Analysis of the Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing dynamics of the hydrolysed wheat protein market in the industry

In-depth market segmentation and analysis

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in the hydrolysed wheat protein market

Competitive landscape of the hydrolysed wheat protein market

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on hydrolysed wheat protein market performance

Must-have information for hydrolysed wheat protein market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

