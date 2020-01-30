Indian model Karan Oberoi KO (Biography), Age, Height, Career Graph, fitness & Style tips

Karan Oberoi known as KO was born in capital city of India, New Delhi , to G.S.Oberoi and Ruby Oberoi, who used to work with the Public sector bank being a government employee.. He is of Sikh family, with Punjabi blood. After winning a Mr best body award and Mr photogenic face at modelling competition at the age of 25, Karan Oberoi KO was signed to elite model management in Mumbai. Selected as the lead male by top notch brands such as Reebok, Royal Enfield and Isuzu. Karan “KO” Oberoi starred in numerous other fitness and fashion campaigns and runway shows for famous Indian designers and commercial Brands. He became best-known as the face of popular commercial brands and was featured on cover of fitness and lifestyle magazines. Today Karan Oberoi is a big brand as a model, who is nothing short of an icon.
Karan Oberoi KO Bio/Wiki
Real Name: Karan Oberoi
Other names: KO, Karan Oberoi KO
Profession(s) : Model and Actor
Date of Birth: 26-September-1987
Karan Oberoi KO Age : 32 Years
Zodiac/Sun Sign: Libra
Birth Place New Delhi, India
Home town New Delhi, India
Karan Oberoi KO Father : G.S.Oberoi
Karan Oberoi KO Mother : Ruby Oberoi
Karan Oberoi KO Sister: Ishween Sahiba
Karan Oberoi KO College/University :
SGGS college of commerce (Delhi university) and
Amity international business school (Noida, India)
Karan Oberoi KO: Education Qualification
Bcom (Hons), Post graduate diploma in Mass media
and MBA
Karan Oberoi KO PHYSICAL STATUS
Height in centimeters- 183 cm
in Feet Inches- 6 feet
Weight in Kilograms- 85 kg
Figure Chest: 46 Inches
Waist: 32 Inches
Biceps: 16 Inches
Shoe size UK 11 and US 12
Hair Color: Black
Eyes color: dark Brown
Skin color: Fair
Karan Oberoi KO’s Fitness Tips:
- He believes it’s important to eat on time, having short 6 to 8 meals a day and keeping everything in balance and proportion is a key to have a body that is not just good to look at but also healthy from Inside.
- Karan Oberoi KO’s doesn’t support Steroid Abuse, as he firmly believes the physique made with the help of steroids doesn’t remain in shape all the time and also spoils the liver and kidneys and has also many other side effects.
- Karan Oberoi KO also emphasizes to keep short goals to reach the target level. Working out every day for one hour is more than enough but should be intense.
- Karan Oberoi (KO) also emphasizes to use good quality brand supplements because of excessive duplicacy in the supplement market.
- Running and cardio plays a major role if you are looking to attain hard rock solid abs.
- Dedicating time everyday to fitness should be same the way we all go to the temple.
Karan Oberoi (KO)’s style tips:
- According to KO white shirt, blue jeans and leather jacket are his all time favorite and can be there in any gentlemen’s wardrobe to keep rocking, where ever he goes!
- using wet gel on hair gives nice clean look that can help you to look outstanding.
- Every man should keep himself updated with current style. Hence, one should keep reading fashion and lifestyle blogs over internet.
