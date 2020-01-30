Indian model Karan Oberoi KO (Biography), Age, Height, Career Graph, fitness & Style tips

Karan Oberoi known as KO was born in capital city of India, New Delhi , to G.S.Oberoi and Ruby Oberoi, who used to work with the Public sector bank being a government employee.. He is of Sikh family, with Punjabi blood. After winning a Mr best body award and Mr photogenic face at modelling competition at the age of 25, Karan Oberoi KO was signed to elite model management in Mumbai. Selected as the lead male by top notch brands such as Reebok, Royal Enfield and Isuzu. Karan “KO” Oberoi starred in numerous other fitness and fashion campaigns and runway shows for famous Indian designers and commercial Brands. He became best-known as the face of popular commercial brands and was featured on cover of fitness and lifestyle magazines. Today Karan Oberoi is a big brand as a model, who is nothing short of an icon.

Karan Oberoi KO Bio/Wiki

Real Name: Karan Oberoi

Other names: KO, Karan Oberoi KO

Profession(s) : Model and Actor

Date of Birth: 26-September-1987

Karan Oberoi KO Age : 32 Years

Zodiac/Sun Sign: Libra

Birth Place New Delhi, India

Home town New Delhi, India

Karan Oberoi KO Father : G.S.Oberoi

Karan Oberoi KO Mother : Ruby Oberoi

Karan Oberoi KO Sister: Ishween Sahiba

Karan Oberoi KO College/University :

SGGS college of commerce (Delhi university) and

Amity international business school (Noida, India)

Karan Oberoi KO: Education Qualification

Bcom (Hons), Post graduate diploma in Mass media

and MBA

Karan Oberoi KO PHYSICAL STATUS

Height in centimeters- 183 cm

in Feet Inches- 6 feet

Weight in Kilograms- 85 kg

Figure Chest: 46 Inches

Waist: 32 Inches

Biceps: 16 Inches

Shoe size UK 11 and US 12

Hair Color: Black

Eyes color: dark Brown

Skin color: Fair

Karan Oberoi KO’s Fitness Tips:

He believes it’s important to eat on time, having short 6 to 8 meals a day and keeping everything in balance and proportion is a key to have a body that is not just good to look at but also healthy from Inside.

Karan Oberoi KO’s doesn’t support Steroid Abuse, as he firmly believes the physique made with the help of steroids doesn’t remain in shape all the time and also spoils the liver and kidneys and has also many other side effects.

Karan Oberoi KO also emphasizes to keep short goals to reach the target level. Working out every day for one hour is more than enough but should be intense.

Karan Oberoi (KO) also emphasizes to use good quality brand supplements because of excessive duplicacy in the supplement market.

Running and cardio plays a major role if you are looking to attain hard rock solid abs.

Dedicating time everyday to fitness should be same the way we all go to the temple.

Karan Oberoi (KO)’s style tips: