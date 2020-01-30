Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market – Qualitative Insights by 2026

Analysis of the Global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market

The presented global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market into different market segments such as:

key players operating in the global market for intelligent transport systems that are joining 5G automotive association to scale up product innovation. For example, Savari Inc., joined the 5G automotive association to bring cellular communications to connected cars.

Demand for better transport infrastructure is likely to increase due to technological advancement. This allows the adoption of traveler information systems, ramp meters, electronic toll collection, traffic signal coordination and red light cameras. The governments across the globe are also taking initiatives to focus on research of cutting-edge technology related to advanced products such as vehicle ad hoc networks. These major trends are poised to fuel the growth of the global market for intelligent transport systems.

The market in the APEJ is expected to exhibit a high market attractiveness index over the forecast period

In terms of value, the APEJis projected to be the most attractive market in the global intelligent transport systems (ITS) market during the forecast period. APEJis expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. In 2017, the market in the North Americais estimated to reach a value of US$ 6,995.6Mn in the year 2017, and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. North America also has a relatively large market share as compared to other countries and is the second largest region for intelligent transport systems.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

