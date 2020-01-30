Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2028

The study on the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Report offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market’s growth parameters.
Analytical Insights Contained at the Report
- Estimated revenue Rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market throughout the prediction phase
- Factors expected to Help the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market
- The growth potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare marketplace in various regions
- Consumption, pricing arrangement, and adoption pattern of this Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare
- Company profiles of top players at the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market
Key Word Market Segmentation Assessment
The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.
Competitive Dynamics
Major strategies adopted by Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solution providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Some of the key players active in the market includes AdhereTech Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Inc., Ericsson AB, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, STANLEY Healthcare, and Zebra Technologies.
During the forecast period, it is estimated that the established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to the emerging players in the market. It is estimated that large Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solution vendors would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.
Market Segmentation
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Portable Diagnostic Devices
- On-body Wearables
- Others
- Non-Portable Diagnostic Devices
- Portable Diagnostic Devices
- Software
- Service
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Application
- Telemedicine
- Medication Management
- Clinical Operations
- Patient Monitoring
- Connected Imaging
- Others
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Technology
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- NFC
- Zigbee
- RFID
- Others (Cellular, Satellite, Zwave, EnOcean)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Clinics & Laboratories
In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market with respect to the following regions:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
