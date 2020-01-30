Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyurethane Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2019-2027

The global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyurethane market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyurethane market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyurethane market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyurethane market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyurethane market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SABIC

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Polymer

PolyOne

Lotte Chemical

Solvay

PPG Fiber Glass

RTP

Core Molding Technologies

PlastiComp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical&Electronics

Construction

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyurethane market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyurethane market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

