Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market: Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry

The report also provides breakdown and assessment of various factors impacting the market growth, which are suitably described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine various existing trends and their impact on market growth. Overall, taking into consideration the various factors affecting the NVDIMM market, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global NVDIMM market, and provides an estimate of growth for the forecast period 2015 to 2021.

Some of the leading players in the market are Viking Technology, Inc. (U.S.), AgigA Tech, Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Netlist, Inc. (U.S.), SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Korea), and Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

The market has been segmented as:

NVDIMM Market, by Applications

Enterprise servers and storage

High-end workstation

Networking equipments (routers and switches)

Others

NVDIMM Market, by End-usage Industry:-

Data centers and enterprise storage

Consumer electronics

Industrial and automotives

Medical electronics

Defense and aerospace

Others

NVDIMM Market, by Geography:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East Africa



