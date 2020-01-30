Offshore Drilling Platforms market to record sales worth ~US$ XX Mn/Bn between and 2019 – 2027

The study on the Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Offshore Drilling Platforms Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Offshore Drilling Platforms Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Global Offshore Drilling Platforms Market: Top Companies

Keppel Corporation Limited

Sembcorp Marine Ltd.

DSME Co., Ltd.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco

CIMC Raffles Offshore Engineering Pte Ltd.

CSIC

CCCME

Maersk Drilling

Others

Global Offshore Drilling Platforms Market: Research Scope

Global Offshore Drilling Platforms Market, by Type

Fixed Platform Jackup Rigs Steel Platforms Concrete Platforms Others (topsides, jackets)

Compliant Platform Tension-leg Platforms SPAR

Floating Platforms Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading System (FPSO) Semi-submersible Platform



Global Offshore Drilling Platforms Market, by Water Depth

Shallow Water (< 300 meters )

Deep Water (< 1500 meters)

Ultra Deep Water (> 1500 meters)

Global Offshore Drilling Platforms Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Norway Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Venezuela Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar Nigeria Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

