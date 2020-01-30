Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2027

The study on the Oil & Gas Project Management Software market Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market Report offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Oil & Gas Project Management Software market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

competition landscape which includes competition matrix, of major players in the global oil & gas project management software market. . Furthermore, competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Another factors includes top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players in the market.

Major players in the oil & gas project management software market include Deltek, Inc., InEight, Inc., EcoSys Management LLC, Oracle Corp., LiquidFrameworks, Inc., AVEVA Group PLC, SAP SE, Penta Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, IBM Corp., IFS World Operations AB, Microsoft Corp., Stormgeo Holding AS, Aconex Ltd., Coreworx Inc. and Varec, Inc..

The Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market, By Application

Upstream On-shore Off-shore

Mid & Down Stream

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Off-Premise

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market, By Module

Contract Management

Scheduling

Asset Management

Inventory Management

Costing

Analytics

Maintenance

Others (Weather Forecast and Logistics)

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



