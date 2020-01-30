Ophthalmic Lasers Market: In-Depth Ophthalmic Lasers Market Research Report 2019–2028

The study on the Ophthalmic Lasers market Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Ophthalmic Lasers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

companies profiled in the ophthalmic lasers market include Lumenis Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Novartis AG, Topcon Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, NIDEK CO., LTD, Quantel Group, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, and SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG, among others. Acquisitions was the primary strategy adopted by the pharmaceutical drugs market players to enter into the ophthalmic lasers market. For instance, Novartis entered the ophthalmic lasers market through the acquisition of Alcon in 2010.ÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ

The global ophthalmic lasers market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Diode Lasers

Femtosecond Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Nd:YAG Lasers

Argon Lasers

SLT Lasers

By Application

Glaucoma

Cataract

Refractive Error Corrections

Diabetic Retinopathy

AMD

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ophthalmic Clinics

By Geography

North AmericaÃÂ U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Latin AmericaÃÂ Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa U.A.E. South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



