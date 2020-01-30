ORGANIC FERTILIZERS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET SHARES, FORECASTS AND TRENDS (2018 – 2025)

Organic fertilizers are renewable, biodegradable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly. Organic fertilizers are a kinder, gentler way to give plants the nutrients they need. Organic fertilizers usually come from plants, animals, or minerals and contain a variety of nutrients to enhance the soil ecosystem.

The Global Organic Fertilizers Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period,2018-2025, owing to government and non-profit organization’s initiatives to promote and support natural based farming practices will propel the organic fertilizers market growth.

Global Organic Fertilizers Market Competitive Landscape

Tata Chemicals Limited, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company , Coromandel International Limited , National Fertilizers Limited , Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited ,Fertikal N.V., Multiplex Group , Uniflor , Italpollina spa, CropAgro, Walt’s Organic Fertilize, BioSTAR Organics, California Organic Fertilizers, Kribhco, National Fertilizers Limited, Biofosfatos do Brasi are the key players in manufacturing of Organic Fertilizers .

Animal Raw material product type of Organic Fertilizers market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of raw material type, the Organic Fertilizers has been segmented into Plant, Animal, and Mineral. Animal segment dominates the global Organic Fertilizers owing the advanced nutritional content of animal-based organic fertilizers, which are more beneficial for crops. Growing knowledge about the dietary benefits of animal-based organic fertilizers has resulted in an increased usage of these fertilizers in the recent years. Plant raw material market will grow by availability of major potassium and silica contents in plants and these Potassium and silica help to improve the resistance of crops to disease and lodging.

Dry form is projected to be leading availability form of the Organic Fertilizers during forecast period

On the basis of form, the global organic fertilizers market has been segmented into Dry and Liquid. Based on form, Dry segment will lead market owing to applications of dry organic fertilizers provide an extensive range of nutrients and widely used among farmers as they do not require the use of advanced technology-based hardware. Liquid form of segment will grow by high efficiency, uniformity in application, high absorbability, and easy & cost-effective application of liquid organic fertilizer.

Cereals & Grains will is projected to lead crop type of Organic Fertilizers market

On the basis of form, the global organic fertilizers market has been segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables. By Crop Type, Cereals and grains will lead market owing to applications of organic fertilizers helpful nutrient management which are helpful in improve the health & fertility of the soil, diseases, thereby reducing expenses on crop protection chemical. People awareness about health conscious and vulnerability towards the environment to chemicals and pesticides will play a major role in growth of Food & vegetable segment.

Farming will dominating sector for utilizing application of organic fertilizers

On the basis of application, the global Organic market has been segmented into Farming and gardening. By application type, Farming segment will lead market owing to low cost investment, production of chemical-free food, nutrientful soil and renewable production of products. Gardening will drive by applications of organic fertilizers to make soil and plants healthy and providing sustainable, renewable, biodegradable and environmentally friendly products.

Europe accounts for lion’s share of the global Organic Fertilizers Market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Organic Fertilizers Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe dominates the world Organic Fertilizers market over the forecast period owing to better government policy and regulations towards eco -friendly fertilizers and implementation of incentive schemes on organic fertilizers Asia is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the availability of technology have acknowledge people to become aware of the benefit of organic food.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Organic Fertilizers with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

