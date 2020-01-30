Paper Packaging Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

The study on the Paper Packaging market Paper Packaging Market Report offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Paper Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Paper Packaging market’s growth parameters.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

market dynamics and an overview of the global paper packaging market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis, and trends that are affecting the growth of the market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the paper packaging segment, the attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same are provided. These will show the paper packaging market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the paper packaging market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis are provided.

The global market for paper packaging is further segmented as per material type, packaging type, level of packaging, and end-use. On the basis of material type, the global market for paper packaging is segmented into corrugated board, specialty paper, box-board/carton board, Kraft papers, and molded pulp. On the basis of packaging type, the global market for paper packaging is segmented into corrugated boxes, cartons, wrapping paper, inserts & dividers, bottle & cup carriers, cups & trays, clamshell, display packaging, bags & sacks, and tapes & labels. On the basis of the level of packaging, the global paper packaging market is segmented on the basis of primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging. On the basis of end-use, the global paper packaging market is segmented on the basis of food, beverages, tobacco packaging, healthcare packaging, personal care & cosmetics, homecare & toiletries, electrical & electronics, industrial packaging, E-Commerce, and chemicals & fertilizers packaging.

The next section of the report highlights the paper packaging market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional paper packaging market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional paper packaging market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the paper packaging market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by the key manufacturers in the paper packaging market and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the paper packaging market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current paper packaging market, which forms the basis of how the paper packaging market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the paper packaging market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis- based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and the economic envelope. Additionally, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the paper packaging market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the paper packaging market, and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segments for the global paper packaging market have been analyzed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contribution to paper packaging market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the paper packaging market. Another key feature of the global paper packaging market is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the global paper packaging market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption, Future Market Insights has developed the ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real paper packaging market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided, to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the paper packaging market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a paper packaging market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the paper packaging marketplace.

Key players operating in the global paper packaging market include Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Napco National Paper Products Company, Billerudkorsnas, International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Georgia Pacific LLC, Pratt Industries, Inc., DS Smith Packaging Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Mondi Group Plc, WestRock Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Pactiv LLC, Sonoco Products Company, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, Rengo Co. Ltd., US Corrugated Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings, Stora Enso, UFP Technologies, ESCO Technologies Inc, Brodrene Hartmann, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, and Pratt Industries.

