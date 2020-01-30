Propylene Glycol Market by Source (Petroleum-based, Bio-based), Grade (Industrial, Pharmaceutical), End-use Industry (Transportation, Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Propylene Glycol is a synthetic liquid substance that absorbs water. Propylene glycol is clear, colorless, slightly syrupy liquid at room temperature. Propylene glycol is practically odorless and tasteless. Propylene glycol is used to make polyester compounds. Propylene glycol is used by the chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industries as an antifreeze when leakage might lead to contact with food. Propylene Glycol is a solvent for food colors and flavors and in the paint and plastics industries.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Propylene Glycol Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to demand of propylene glycol in Pharmaceutical, cosmetics, automotive and food & beverages.

Request for PDF [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-propylene-glycol-market-bwc19104#ReportSample/

Global Propylene Glycol Market Competitive Landscape

LyondellBasell, SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DuPont, INEOS, Total S.A., Formosa Plastics Group, China Petrochemical Corporation, LG Chem, and Sumitomo Chemicals are the key players in manufacturing of propylene glycol

Petroleum-based source of Propylene Glycol Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Source type, the Propylene Glycol market has been segmented into petroleum based and bio source based. Petroleum-based dominates the global Propylene Glycol owing to its huge demand in transport and construction industry. Bio-based sources are the fastest growing market due to its eco-friendly manufacturing methods, reducing dependency on natural fossil fuel and helpful in reducing carbon emission.

Food, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics are projected to leading industry for utilizing applications of the Propylene Glycol during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global Propylene Glycol market has been segmented into food, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, liquid detergents, unsaturated polyester resin, antifreeze & functional fluids, plasticizers, and others. By application type, food, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics will lead the market owing to the use of propylene glycol as food additive coupled with growing consumers’ awareness for health consciousness and improved the living of standard. Unsaturated polyester resin will be the fastest growing market due to its application in making building panels, bathroom components, fixtures, and corrosion-resistant tanks.

Transportation Industry is anticipated to leading industry for using applications of the Propylene Glycol during the forecast period

On the basis of End-Use industry, the global Propylene Glycol market has been segmented into building & construction, food & beverage, transportation, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, and others. Transportation industry will be leading industry due to the growing demand of propylene glycol in the automotive industry as engine coolant, making aircraft wings, pleasure boats, and ships coupled with rapid increment in manufacturing automotive vehicles. Application of propylene as food additives & food industry coolant will drive food & beverage market.

Asia accounts for lion’s share of the global Propylene Glycol Market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Propylene Glycol market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Propylene Glycol Market over the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, improvement in lifestyle and growing awareness about health. Moreover, due to rapid urbanization led to the growth of unsaturated polyester resins coupled with construction industry expansion. North America market is influenced by the demand of propylene glycol in the food industry & automotive industry.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Propylene Glycol market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

Ask for Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-propylene-glycol-market-bwc19104#RM/

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Propylene Glycol Market Overview

Chapter: 6. Propylene Glycol Market, By Product

Chapter: 7. Propylene Glycol Market, By Application

Chapter: 8. Propylene Glycol Market, By Region

Chapter: 9. Propylene Glycol Market, By Region

Chapter: 10. Company Profile

Request for Detailed Scope (Table of Contents)@

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-propylene-glycol-market-bwc19104#TOC/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826