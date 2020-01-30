Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025

Indepth Study of this Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Report, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Competitive Dynamics

The global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market report provides company market share analysis of various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Dell Inc., (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu Limited, CommVault Systems, Inc., Barracuda Network Inc. (Thoma Bravo, LLC), Symantec Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, NetApp, Inc., and Quantum Corporation.

The purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: GlobalPurpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

By System

Open

Mainframe

By Component

Product Type Virtual Appliance Physical Appliance

Software

Professional Services Installation and Integration Support and Maintenance



By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)

Telecom and IT

Government

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Energy and Utility

Others (Retail, Media and Entertainment etc.)

