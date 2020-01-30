RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players 2017 – 2025

Study on the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market

The market study on the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Segmentation

Based on application: Global RFID portals for doorways & corridors Market

Retail and Commercial Outlets Applications

Offices & Commercial Buildings

Hospitals & HealthCare

Assets and IT Equipment Tracking

Banks & Financial Institutions

Government Institutions and Organizations

Telecommunications, Data Centers

Universities & Education Institutions

Fashion, Apparel & Textile Outlets

Banks & Financial Institutions

Hotels and Hospitality Solutions

Events, Exhibitions & Trade Show Management

Based on RFID: Global RFID portals for doorways & corridors Market

Ultra-High Frequency

High frequency and Near Field Communication

Low Frequency

Dual Frequency (NFC & UFH)

Global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global RFID portals for doorways & corridors market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). RFID portal for doorways is estimated to witness high market share over the forecast year due to its rising application in the major industry such as manufacturing and hospitality industry across the globe. In the above-stated region, North America holds relatively higher market share in the global RFID portals for doorways & corridors due to the IT industry and manufacturing industry which has enabled RFID portals for asset tracking and managing their tools in the area of business. Western Europe is estimated to witness a high growth rate in RFID portals for doorways & corridors market over the forecasted year due to growing application in the hospital, many of the equipment in the hospital are now being well managed and tracked and thus supporting the growth of the market. Global RFID portals for doorways & corridors market is estimated to witness a high CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecasted year, attributed to developed sector of manufacturing in countries such as China, India, and the Philippines. Japan is one of the high growing RFID portals for doorways & corridors market over the forecasted year due to high technologically advanced country across the globe.

Global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market: Prominent Players

Few of the prominent players in the RFID portals for doorways & corridors market are as follows

Jamison Door Company, Inc.

Atlas RFID Solutions, Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

SageData

GAO Tek & GAO Group Inc.

RFIDSupplyChain

Barco, s.r.o.

