Smart Water Metering Market 2020 Top Key Players- Honeywell, Itron, Elster, Datamatic, Landis+Gyr and more…

Smart Water Metering Market



This report focuses on Smart Water Metering volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Water Metering market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Smart Water Metering market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Smart Water Metering in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Smart Water Metering manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International Inc

Itron Inc

Elster Gmbh

Datamatic Inc

Landis+Gyr Ag

Osaki Electric Co Ltd

Icsa (India) Limited

Siemens Ag

Schneider Electric Se

Iskraemeco

Kamstrup A/S

Master Meter Inc

Aclara Technologies Llc

Badger Meter Inc

Neptune Technology Group Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Remote Transmitting Water- Meter

Pre-Payment Electricity Meter

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



