Smart Water Metering Market 2020 Top Key Players- Honeywell, Itron, Elster, Datamatic, Landis+Gyr and more…

Smart Water Metering Market
This report focuses on Smart Water Metering volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Water Metering market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Smart Water Metering market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Smart Water Metering in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Smart Water Metering manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Honeywell International Inc
Itron Inc
Elster Gmbh
Datamatic Inc
Landis+Gyr Ag
Osaki Electric Co Ltd
Icsa (India) Limited
Siemens Ag
Schneider Electric Se
Iskraemeco
Kamstrup A/S
Master Meter Inc
Aclara Technologies Llc
Badger Meter Inc
Neptune Technology Group Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Remote Transmitting Water- Meter
Pre-Payment Electricity Meter
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
