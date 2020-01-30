Thin Wall Plastic Containers Market – Qualitative Analysis on Demand 2028

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Thin Wall Plastic Containers Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Thin Wall Plastic Containers market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Thin Wall Plastic Containers market.

manufacturers to intensify their production capacity and set up new plants. The growing number of retail and supplier channels is also likely to bode well for the market growth in the long run. The preference of consumers for lightweight packaging is further expected to expand the reach of the market across others sectors and industries.

Food and beverages to be leading end-use industry with frozen foods topping the list

Thin wall plastic containers are largely employed in the packaging of a variety of eatables in the food & beverage vertical. Thin wall plastic containers have found their application as frozen food packages, dairy containers, bakery packaging, yogurt cups, fruit and vegetable packaging, juice packages, and meal packages among many others. The advantages of thin wall plastic containers over traditional plastic containers has enticed this demand in recent years. Compared to traditional plastic containers, thin wall plastic containers are freezer, dishwasher and microwave safe. These advantages have also supported the trend of increased preference for frozen foods without any risk of contamination. Moreover, various manufacturers are working on a range of barrier technologies that will ensure the highest level of hygiene for the conservation and palatability of stored frozen food. Moreover, manufacturers are making these containers more transparent, which will help people know what they are purchasing. Hence, with innovation in the products making them safer, the use of thin wall plastic containers to store frozen food is likely to increase in the coming years.

Expanding retail channels supporting application in ready-to-eat meals and bakery and confectionery product

Retail remains one of the largest sectors consuming thin wall plastic containers for packaging of food products. Facilitated by the bullish retail sector and the advantages of thin wall plastic containers over conventional plastic containers, the demand for thin wall plastic containers in the coming years is expected to rise significantly. The established logistics infrastructure has also to a point added to the recovery of the retail sector. The growing disposable income of people across the world is also expected to add to the demand for thin wall plastic containers. One of the major problems solved by using thin wall plastic containers for packaging is that of transportation of goods from warehouses to retailers.

With traditional plastic containers, the chances of damage and contamination before the stored products can be consumed are high. The chance of contamination and damage is minimised using thin wall plastic containers to package food products. Furthermore, with the inherent advantages of better stacking ability and durability, thin wall plastic containers are highly preferred in the catering and retail sector. With a rise in the bakery and ready-to-eat industries, the global thin wall plastic containers market is expected to witness an extensive growth over the coming years owing to the growing demand from these sectors. Thin wall plastic containers are capable of keeping the food products fresh by retaining the moisture in the box.

