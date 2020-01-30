Value of the Foam Cups Market is Likely to Exceed ~US$ XX by the End of 2018 – 2028

FMI’s report on Global Foam Cups Economy

key players in the foam cups market are engaging in the research and development to overcome the drawback of foam cups and provide eco-friendly solutions to the end-users.

Paper vs. Foam Cups

Foam cups contain harmful chemicals such as benzene, which is harmful to animals. The paper cups having only a thin coating of polyethylene and aren’t toxic when consumed on accident. The foam cups are not eco-friendly and less recyclable as compared to the paper cups which reduce the market share of foam cups in global disposable cups market. On the other side, the manufacturing of foam cup requires fewer resources as compared to the paper cups in terms of water, energy, cutting trees and others. The biodegradable or compostable cups are also attributed to be a worthy environmental alternative for foam cups.

Asia Pacific is dominating the global foam cups market

The global disposable cups market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 14 Billion in 2019 and anticipated to experience impressive growth in the future. In the global disposable cups market, foam cups are estimated to witness a drop in market share during 2018-2026. Asia Pacific is attributed to be the largest consumer of foam cups owing to large number of food service providers in China, India, ASEAN countries and Japan. The Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to accounts for near about 50% of global foam cups market in 2019. The demand for foam cups is expected to boost in Latin America and Middle East & Africa on the backdrop of proper establishment of recycling regulations.

Global Foam Cups Market: Segmentation

The global foam cups market is segmented on the basis of capacity, cup type, sales channel, and end-user as follows:

On the basis of size, the global foam cups market has been segmented into:

Up to 10 Oz

10 to 16 Oz

16 to 20 Oz

20 to 32 Oz

More than 32 Oz

On the basis of cup type, the global foam cups market has been segmented into:

Hot cup type

Cold cup type

On the basis of the sales channel, the global foam cups market has been segmented into:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental/Speciality/Discount Stores

Distributors

Online sales

On the basis of end-user, the global foam cups market has been segmented into:

Foodservice

Institutional

Household

Catering services

Global Foam Cups Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in global foam cups market are as follows:

Genpak, LLC

Master Containers, Inc.

Dart Container Corporation

Huhtamaki Oyj

CKF Inc

Dixie Consumer Products LLC

Megafoam Containers Enterprise Sdn Bhd

Pactiv LLC

Lollicup USA, Inc.

Letica Corporation

Eco-Products, Inc.

The foam cups market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The foam cups market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with foam cups market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on foam cups market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing foam cups market dynamics in the industry

In-depth foam cups market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on foam cups market performance

Must-have information for foam cups market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The global foam cups market has been divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

