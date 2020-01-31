Arginine Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2019-2027

As per a report Market-research, the Arginine economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of grade, the global Arginine market has been segmented as –

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

On the basis of end use, the global Arginine market has been segmented as –

Dietary and Nutritional Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Global Arginine Market: Key Players

The global Arginine market is evolving due to the increasing trend of muscle building. Hence, many supplement and health and fitness products manufacturers are focusing on this product. Some of the key manufacturers and distributors operating in the global arginine market are Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Prinova Group LLC., Glanbia Nutritionals (NA), Inc., NOW Foods, Infinite Labs, Twinlab Corporation, Olympian Labs, Inc., and Ajinomoto Group, Scientific Sports Nutrition (Pty) Ltd. By considering the increasing demand for arginine, many other manufacturers are showing a keen interest in arginine.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The growing trend of muscles building around the world is expected to create significant opportunities for the manufacturers of arginine to grow their business through the development of innovative products. Arginine is used in pharmaceutical industries to manufacture supplements and medicines to treat various health problems such as heart failure, chest pain, kidney inflammation, erectile dysfunction, and problems related to the immune system, which is creating prospects for the growth of the arginine market. Also, the local diet of certain regions such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and nearby countries lacks amino acids, which creates the need for the consumption of supplements rich in amino acid such as arginine supplement to fulfill the daily requirement of amino acid in the body. Hence, manufacturers should focus on these regions as the demand for the arginine is expected high in these regions. Also, due to changing lifestyle globally have resulted in various lifestyle diseases such as diarrhea, chronic kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease, among others. In some countries like the U.S.A and Europe exposure to such disease is prevalent that leads to an increase in healthcare expenditure; hence, this factor is expected to drive the arginine market. So, by these factors, it is anticipated that Arginine market will grow positive during the upcoming years.

There is a huge demand for the arginine in North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific owing to the growing interest for bodybuilding among consumers of these regions. Also, these countries hold, the highest number of athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts which is another factor for the growth of arginine in these regions.

The arginine market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the arginine market, including but not limited to: regional markets, grade, and end use.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Arginine market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The arginine market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the arginine market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the arginine market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the arginine market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the arginine market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

