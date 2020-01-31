Automotive Gear Shift System Market Rising Demand and International Forecast Scope Led by Top Key Players 2018 to 2028

New Study on the Automotive Gear Shift System Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Automotive Gear Shift System Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Automotive Gear Shift System Market.

According to the report, that the Automotive Gear Shift System Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Automotive Gear Shift System , spike in research and development and more.

The aggressive outlook Section provides information related to the different businesses working in the current Automotive Gear Shift System Market landscape. Supply channels of every business, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and the industry share is discussed in the report.

Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the growing demand for affordable vehicles in India and Asia, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a leading player in the automotive gear shift system market, announced the launch of a new electrified clutch which functions to improve the efficiency of manual transmission in automobiles. The company plans to market the product as a way to enhance fuel efficiency in vehicles using manual transmission gear shifting systems.

In order to stay at pace with the changing automobile industry, Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH expanded its Pell City facility adding a 130,000 square-foot building to the existing infrastructure in the region. The facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing equipment which will be used for a new production line set to be unveiled by the Germany-based automotive gear shift system manufacturers.

A recent development complementing innovations in the automotive gear shift system market was the development of a novel gear shift mechanism which uses two electromagnetic actuators to improve the mechanical efficiency and dynamic response of manual transmission systems. The study suggests the technique could potentially pave the way for the adoption of automated manual transmission systems in electric vehicles.

Another key development which is likely to boost innovations in the automotive gear shift system market was the acquisition of a patent on the clutch-by-wire technology which replaces the hydraulics mechanism used for disengaging and engaging gears with a fully electric system. The clutch could potentially be automated to control the changing of gears.

The bolstering popularity of automated manual transmission (AMT) in automobiles became clearly evident after WABCO Holdings signed a deal with Daimler agreeing to develop an efficient and robust AMT control technology for Daimler’s trucks. With its new AMT technology, WABCO aims at reducing noise levels and optimizing gear shift schedules for efficient performance.

Some of the leading players operating in the automotive gear shift system market include Kongsberg Automotive ASA, SL Corporation, GHSP, Inc., Ficosa International, S.A., Fuji Kiko Co., Ltd., Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Jopp Holding GmbH, and Dura Automotive Systems, LLC.

Additional Insight:

Demand for Stick Shift Gear Systems in Passenger Vehicles to Prevail

Automobile companies are focusing on the development of new technologies to enhance the performance of manual transmissions. In addition, the burgeoning demand for lightweight commercial vehicles in evolving mobility and ride-sharing services is likely to be a vital factor bolstering automotive gear shift system market growth. Other gear types in joystick, rotary, and stalk type are estimated to find increasing demand in different vehicles based on their utility. Automotive gear shift system market is expected to generate substantial revenues from both OEMs and aftermarket sales.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

The report on automotive gear shift system market is the consequence of a robust and elaborate research methodology employed during the compilation of the report. A two-step process involving primary and secondary researches was conducted to obtain invaluable and actionable insights into the automotive gear shift system market. Primary research was conducted by interviewing seasoned experts from the automotive gear shift system market while a thorough study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the automotive gear shift market formed the basis of the secondary research. Results from both the steps of research were triangulated to create an authentic and accurate forecast of the automotive gear shift system market.

Research Methodology

Detailed Table Of Contents is covered in this Automotive Gear Shift System Market report:

Chapter 1 Automotive Gear Shift System Market – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Automotive Gear Shift System Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Automotive Gear Shift System Market Taxonomy

2.1.2 Automotive Gear Shift System Market Definition

2.2 Automotive Gear Shift System Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

22.3 Automotive Gear Shift System Market: Macroeconomic Factors

2.3.1 Economic Outlook

2.3.2 Profitability of Enterprises

2.3.3 Inflation and Deflation

2.3.4 Supply chain Issues

2.4 Automotive Gear Shift System Market Dynamics

2.5 Supply Chain

2.6 Cost Structure

2.7 Pricing Analysis

2.8 Strategy and Analysis

2.9 List of Distributors

2.10 Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

2.11 Competitive Assessment and Technology Trends in Future

Chapter 3 Automotive Gear Shift System Market Analysis and Forecast By Type

3.1 Automotive Gear Shift System Market Size and Forecast By Type, 2018 to 2028

3.1.1.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

Chapter 4 Automotive Gear Shift System Market Analysis and Forecast By Design

4.1 Automotive Gear Shift System Market Size and Forecast By Design, 2018 to 2028

Chapter 5 Automotive Gear Shift System Market Analysis and Forecast By Region

5.1 Automotive Gear Shift System Market Size and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Chapter 6 Company Profile

Chapter 7 Disclaimer and Contact information

