BTCtoUSDTs Premium Card Services Allow Blockchain Users to Access Their Finances In Just A Single Swipe

With the Blockchain technology evolving at such a rapid rate, BTCtoUSDT has now made it possible for the users all around the world to access their Bitcoin finances at the touch of a single button. With the introduction of its premium card services, users from all around the world can enjoy a wide variety of benefits at their disposal.

Not only can users withdraw their Bitcoin finances in the form of their home currency, but they can also enjoy a wide range of luxurious benefits, subject to the card type they hold. The BTCtoUSDTs premium card service enables the customers to effectively transfer their Bitcoins to their card anytime and benefit from the same freedom and flexibility of a traditional card.

Three types of major cards were recently announced by the organization, namely BTCtoUSDT Gold, BTCtoUSDT Pretinum and BTCtoUSDT Centurion Black.

Listed are the benefits that are subject to each one of them.

BTCtoUSDT Gold Card

With a yearly fee of just 29.90 USDT, BTCtoUSDT Gold card allows the Blockchain users from all around the world to pay with their Bitcoin finances in any currency for absolutely zero cost. With a monthly spending limit of about 5,000 USDT, this card has been recognized to be perfect for the casual spenders out there.

BTCtoUSDT Pretinum Card

With a yearly fee of about 49.90 USDT, BTCtoUSDT Pretinum card offers additional benefits over the Gold card by helping the users to be more flexible with their Bitcoin finances.

Not only can the users make free card payments in any currency, but they can also withdraw their Bitcoin finances in any currency from any ATM machine out there. Alongside, the company offers tons of exclusive partner benefits all year round, making the purchase worth it in the end. With a monthly spending limit of about 15,000 USDT per month, the BTCtoUSDT Pretinum card is simply perfect for the intermediate spenders out there.

BTCtoUSDT Centurion Black Card

The organization, BTCtoUSDT, itself refers to this card as the BEAST. From our personal perspective, we found this card to be worth every cent spent on it. That’s because this card has to offer tons of luxurious benefits to offer to the Blockchain users out there. Not only can the users make free card payments and withdraw currency from ATMs all across the world, but they also are subject to tons of luxurious benefits, including a free upgrade to Business Class, Elite Hotel Status and many more.

The Centurion Black card allows the holders to upgrade to Business Class for absolutely free. Alongside, BTCtoUSDT offers a 2% additional extra on the exchange rates for the Centurion Black Card holders. Plus, the holders can enjoy their Elite Hotel status in top hotel chains, namely Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Relais.

With no spending limit set for the Centurion Black Card holders, they can spend as much as they want.

Some other benefits include LoungeKey Membership, Travel Insurance & Purchase Protection and Dedicated Customer Support, making it every bit worth it in the end.

BTCtoUSDTs one of the leading open source and fully decentralized platforms out there that can help the Bitcoin holders all around the world convert Bitcoin to USDT. Not many platforms out there offer individual users the option to exchange their Bitcoin to USDT in a safe and secure manner. Recently, this platform has been discovered to be absolutely perfect for individual users to perform this task without any hassle.

The Bitcoin Blockchain has progressed and taken numerous forms to develop its efficiency. Coupled with a value meant to mirror the value of US dollars, USDT has become the age novelty. And the current choice of platform is BTCtoUSDT which over time has gained effective acknowledgement. It is still at a developing advancement and is soon to set an example for keeping the Bitcoin market clean by encouraging effective and efficient Bitcoin businesses worldwide.

It’s one of the platforms that have been growing at a really rapid rate and have won the hearts of millions of Blockchain users in just no time. This platform has been built on the top of the most famous and most secure Blockchain that we refer to as Bitcoin. With the help of this platform, users hold access to a wide variety of features at their disposal.

Not only does BTCtoUSDT believes in providing its individual users with top-notch user-friendly BTC to USDT exchange services, but this organization is one of the top Swiss-based companies that doesn’t ever provide any of the users’ membership information to any country in the world, thus keeping the confidentiality and the security of the users intact.

BTCtoUSDT has reportedly been known to accept simply Omni USDT. This simply means that TRC20USDT & ERC20 USDT aren’t allowed on this platform.

The platform of BTCtoUSDT makes an effort to control the reserve of coins at enormously low fees when compared to other cryptocurrencies exchanges. BTCtoUSDT offers customized currencies that create tokens to represent custom currencies or assets and to transact these via the Bitcoin Blockchain. The effortlessness provided by BTCtoUSDT has helped in transforming it as the leading Bitcoin based token protocol.

With such a secure and user-friendly platform finally available at the disposal of the individual users out there, it’s time they started equipping the wide varieties of the benefits that the organization has to offer with its premium card services.

