Calcium Chloride Market Reviewed in a New Study

Calcium Chloride Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Calcium Chloride industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Calcium Chloride manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Calcium Chloride market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Calcium Chloride Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Calcium Chloride industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Calcium Chloride industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Calcium Chloride industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Calcium Chloride Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Calcium Chloride are included:

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global calcium chloride market by segmenting it in terms of product type and application. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into flakes 77%, flakes 94%, prills 94%, pellets 94%, liquid grade, and others. The others segment includes flakes 83%-87%, pellets 90%, and powders 90%. In terms of application, the calcium chloride market has been segregated into de-icing, dust control, drilling fluids, industrial processing, construction and others. The others segment includes Tire weighing, water management, and food. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for calcium chloride in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the calcium chloride market for 2017 and the estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global calcium chloride market has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). The market value has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global calcium chloride market. Key players operating in the market are Occidental Chemical Corporation, Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd. TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sulaksh Chemicals, Nedmag Industries, Zirax Limited, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd., Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Sameer Chemicals. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the calcium chloride market along with their market share analysis for 2017.

The global calcium chloride market has been segments as follows:

Global Calcium Chloride Market, by Product Type

Flakes 77%

Flakes 94%

Prills 94%

Pellets 94%

Liquid Grade

Others (Flakes 83%-87%, Pellets 90%, Powders 90%, etc.)

Global Calcium Chloride Market, by Application

De-icing

Dust Control

Drilling Fluids

Industrial Processing

Construction

Others (Tire Weighing, Water Management, Food, etc.)

Global Calcium Chloride Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the calcium chloride market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) by different product type and application segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for calcium chloride in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different product type and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Technical overview of the calcium chloride production process

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global calcium chloride market

Import-export analysis of the global calcium chloride market in terms of product type and region

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the global calcium chloride market

Market attractiveness analysis based on product type and application segments of the global calcium chloride market

Key findings for the calcium chloride market in all regions and in-depth analysis of major product type and application segments of the global calcium chloride market in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies

Detailed company profiles of 16 market players

Y-O-Y growth projections of region and for all the country in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons) from 2018 to 2026

