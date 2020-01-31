Ceramic Tube Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

The Global Ceramic Tube Market was valued at USD 645.21 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1251.60 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.64% from 2017 to 2025.

Ceramic tubes are used in high-temperature applications that require erosion resistance and electrical or thermal insulation. Growth of ceramic tube market will benefit – ceramic tube manufacturing companies, raw material suppliers, institutional investors, associations, government and research organizations, national and local government organizations. benefits of ceramic tubes include – high temperature performance, excellent electrical properties and corrosion resistance, wear resistance, easy installation and construction, running resistance is small, low engineering cost.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing need for power transmission and distribution equipment

1.2 Rising share of renewable energy

1.3 Replacement of existing power infrastructure

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Availability of low cost alternatives

2.2 Changing prices of raw materials

2.3 Increasing energy costs for ceramic manufacturing

Market Segmentation:

The Global Ceramic Tube Market is segmented on the application, material type, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Medical and Healthcare

1.2 Electronics and Electrical

1.3 Others

2. By Material Type:

2.1 Zirconia

2.2 Alumina

2.3 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Kyocera Corporation

2. HP Technical Ceramics

3. Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

4. Texers Technical Ceramics

5. Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, LLC Pointillist

6. Carborundum Universal, Ltd.

7. Morgan Advanced Materials

8. Precision Ceramics

9. Mantec Technical Ceramics

10. C-Mac International, LLC

11. Ceramtec

12. The Rauschert Group

13. TQ Abrasive Machining

14. Coorstek, Inc.

15. International Syalons

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Ceramic Tube Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

