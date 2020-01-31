Confectionery Packaging Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2026

Global Confectionery Packaging market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Confectionery Packaging .

manufacturers and multinational players of APEJ and MEA regions are on the other hand targeting cash strapped consumers in such regions as a part of their strategy who seek value added products. This is due to the fact that untapped market segments in the emerging economies represent a huge target market opportunity for chocolate, sugar and gum confectionery products.

Further, the APEJ and MEA regions have a huge young population with the average age below 20 years. Young median age and a growing middle class in such regions are expected to fuel the demand for end use products that are packed in stickpacks and boxes.

E-commerce is likely to boost the global confectionery packaging market

As the internet continues on its trajectory of dominating the lives of the consumers, the growth of e-commerce is reaching new heights. Chocolate is the most preferred confectionery product in online sales. A growing consumer preference for dark chocolates is surging the demand for e-commerce confectionery packaging market. Hence, many chocolate manufacturers are opting for various initiatives to launch new products and flavours. For instance, Mondelez has teamed up with Amazon to create a virtual chocolate and sweets store on Amazon’s online marketplace.

The shipping logistics market is growing consequently on the backdrop of a tremendous growth in the e-commerce industry, wherein consumers are ensured the delivery of the products in prime condition. Increasing penetration of modern trade and e-commerce has resulted in more number of consumers availing online retail services. This is attributed to the convenience associated with monetary transactions, product shipment and delivery. These factors, in turn, are expected to boost the growth of the global confectionery packaging market.

Global Confectionery Packaging Market Analysis, by Material Type

As per the data given by Future Market Insights, the plastic segment in the material type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 5,200 Mn in 2017 and is likely to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 7,050 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the assessment period 2017-2027. The paper and paperboard segment in the material type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,150 Mn in 2017 and is likely to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 3,500 Mn in 2027, displaying a CAGR of 5.1% during the period of assessment.

