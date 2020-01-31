Consumables (Vacuum Infusion) Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2026

The global Consumables (Vacuum Infusion) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Consumables (Vacuum Infusion) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Consumables (Vacuum Infusion) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Consumables (Vacuum Infusion) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Consumables (Vacuum Infusion) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Airtech International

Cramer Fabrics Inc

Diatex S.A.

Kejian Polymer Materials (Shanghai)

K.R. Composites

Precision Fabrics

Solvay S.A. (Umeco)

Vactech Composites

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Vacuum Bagging Film

Release Film

Peel Ply

Breathers & Bleeders

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Transportation

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Consumables (Vacuum Infusion) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Consumables (Vacuum Infusion) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

