Demand for Security Robots Market Continues to Grow, Finds Study

Some of the major players in the global security robots market with the significant developments are Aerovironment, Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Boston Dynamics, Cobham PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd., Knight Scope, Liquid Robotics, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Omron Adept Mobile Robots LLC, Qinetic Group PLC, Robot Security Systems, SMP Robotic Systems Corp. and Thales Group among others.

Market Segmentation:

Security Robots Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Security Robots Market, by Environment

Indoor

Outdoor

Security Robots Market, by Type

Ground Robots

Aerial Robots

Others

Security Robots Market, by Application

Demining

Explosive Detection

Firefighting

Patrolling & Surveillance

Rescuing Operations

Spying

Others

Security Robots Market, by Industry Vertical

Chemical & Mining

Defense & Aerospace

Entertainment & Leisure Venues

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Others

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the security robots market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) The UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



