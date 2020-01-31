Demand for Security Robots Market Continues to Grow, Finds Study

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Security Robots market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.
Some of the major players in the global security robots market with the significant developments are Aerovironment, Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Boston Dynamics, Cobham PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd., Knight Scope, Liquid Robotics, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Omron Adept Mobile Robots LLC, Qinetic Group PLC, Robot Security Systems, SMP Robotic Systems Corp. and Thales Group among others.
Market Segmentation:
Security Robots Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Security Robots Market, by Environment
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Security Robots Market, by Type
- Ground Robots
- Aerial Robots
- Others
Security Robots Market, by Application
- Demining
- Explosive Detection
- Firefighting
- Patrolling & Surveillance
- Rescuing Operations
- Spying
- Others
Security Robots Market, by Industry Vertical
- Chemical & Mining
- Defense & Aerospace
- Entertainment & Leisure Venues
- Oil & Gas
- Manufacturing
- Others
In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the security robots market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
