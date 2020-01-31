Dental Fiberglass Posts Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2016 – 2024

According to a report published by TMR market, the Dental Fiberglass Posts economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Key players in the global dental fibreglass posts market are Harald Nordin, Dentatus, Dentsply Sirona, 3M, VOCO GmbH, Abrasive Technology, Ultradent Products, COLTENE Group, Angelus Industria de Produtos Odontologicos, Ivoclar Vivadent, DMG America, FGM Produtos Odontologicos, Brasseler USA.

Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Certain factors are shaping the growth curve for global dental fiberglass posts market. They are paving the way for how market would operate over the coming years. A glimpse is shared below.

Rise in dental aesthetics couple with increase in dental care awareness is driving the global dental fibreglass posts market. This is further fuelled by a rise in disposable incomes which makes dental care a reality for many, especially in the emerging economies. These nationals here are experiencing a spending capacity like never before and as they realise the benefits of dental aesthetics and care, they become a demographics that provide uncharted territory for penetration of fibreglass posts market.

An increase in geriatric population is driving growth in the market. As per a recent study, by the end of 2050, one in six people in the world will be of the age 65 and over. The situation is more severe in Europe and North America where the number would be one in four. Already the year 2018 has witnessed the population of this age group surpass that of population aged 5 and less. Besides, a lifestyle shift towards eating out, eating junk, and consuming fizzy drinks will help the global dental fiberglass posts market chart higher trajectory.

Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Market: Geographical Analysis

Region-wise, North America and Europe will demonstrate high growth over the forecast period. It is primarily owing to a growing geriatric population and presence of some of the most prominent players. But, untapped opportunities will spring up in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region where growth in awareness regarding dental care is creating new customers. Besides, as nations in the region show impressive growth economy-wise, disposable incomes increase and standard of living improves, leading to demand in dental care segment. This in turn is creating demand for dental fibreglass posts market. There is also a growing incidence of caries treatment options which creates demand for root canal treatment and crown placement, propelling fibreglass posts market forward.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

