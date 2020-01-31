Dried Spices Market Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2019 to 2029

New Study on the Dried Spices Market by FMR

The aggressive outlook Section provides information related to the different businesses working in the current Dried Spices Market landscape. Supply channels of every business, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and the industry share is discussed in the report.

The Market report addresses the following questions regarding the Dried Spices Market:

Conventionally Produced Spices to be the Top Revenue Pocket

Consumer preference for spicy food is likely to surge the demand for dried spices across the globe. Based on nature, conventionally produced spices are likely to witness significant growth in revenue, and are expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% over the period of forecast. However, the arena of organically produced spices is likely to index an impressive CAGR throughout the forecast period till 2029. Conventional production of dried spices is a prominent part of spice farming. Organic farming would increase the cost of the spices, and hence, organic spices are of premium cost in the market.

Dried Spices Market – Regional Developments in the Market

The dried spices market in North America continues to be driven by steady demand from households and restaurants/hotels. The demand for new flavors is driving manufacturers and importers to make adjustments in the demand and supply ratio; however, overall, the market seems to be on a steady footing. A number of companies are launching new ranges of dried spices that can improve the quality of home-cooked food. In addition to taste, consumers in the U.S. and Canada are also aware of the importance of the nutritional value of food. There has been a surge in the demand for dried spices that enhances the overall nutritional value of food products. The overall trend regarding clean labels and organic foods is also influencing the dried spices market in North America, and it is highly likely that, manufacturers will broaden their range of offerings to serve the evolving needs of end users. Aversion to the use of chemicals and concerns about the side effects of genetically modified foods are likely to create more demand for organic dried spices in the region.

Through the decades, the dried spices market in Europe has been influenced by waves of immigrants, bringing their own special foods and ingredients to the continent. Many countries in Europe have a high percentage of immigrant and expatriate population, which has led to the inclusion of a number of spices and herbs in mainstream food. The demand for dried spices in Europe is also likely to remain steady on account of the economic downturn in many countries. Eating at home increases with a decline in disposable income and economic uncertainty. This is likely to create opportunities for dried spice manufacturers in the region. In addition to the growth induced due to financial reasons, the demand for dried spices is also likely to grow on account of evolutions in taste and preferences. Many consumers in the region are looking to experiment with new cuisines, and along with the demand for other ingredients, dried spices market players are also likely to benefit due to this.

Spices are an integral part of cooking, and the demand for dried spices has steadily grown in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) market. Several countries in APEJ are likely to bolster their agricultural infrastructure, which is dependent on the monsoon for agricultural produce.

Japan depends on foreign imports to meet its demand for spices and herbs. The demand for spices and herbs in Japan has increased in the last decade or so, as many restaurants serving ethnic food have opened up across the country. This has revved up the demand for dried spices in the country, and created a new consumer base that is experimenting with cooking. As is the case in Europe and North America, relatively higher consumer awareness on the potential health impact of GMOs and synthetic ingredients has meant that food processors are increasing the demand for natural and organic products.

Middle Eastern ingredients are gaining huge popularity across the globe. Dried spices as well as herbs produced from Middle Eastern countries are being easily sourced through online sales channels, along with increasing availability of new and popular recipes, for instance, 'Tamimis' and 'Ottolenghi'. Dried spices offering distinctiveness to the region’s food items include cloves, cumin, cardamom, and cinnamon. One of the most used dried spices in the region is sumac, which is the ground powder of red berries, and finds huge application in Levantine cuisines. Powdered dried spice mixes are highly sought-after in the Middle East for use in marinades and tagines. The latest trend in the dried spices landscape in the region is the preference for all-purpose Arabic spice mixes, with compositions varying with respect to the countries in the region. However, the gap between excessive demand for dried spices, insufficient supply, and speculations has resulted in a steady rise in their prices. Countries in Africa are blessed with a wide variety of spices, both, fresh and dried, which particularly find application in the processed food and beverages industry. Apart from their use in seasonings, dried spices are also being employed in Africa’s pharmaceutical industry, which is witnessing healthy expansion owing to various communicable as well as non-communicable diseases prevalent in the region.

