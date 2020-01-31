Ethernet Storage Fabric Market – Insights on Upcoming Trends 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Ethernet Storage Fabric market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Ethernet Storage Fabric market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

On the basis of solution, the global Ethernet Storage Fabric market report covers the following solutions:

Key Drivers

The projected growth of global Ethernet storage fabric market is mainly due to the growing demand for high band width, better performance, and greater scalability by various business enterprises. The expansion of various data centers across the globe is another factor that is promoting the growth of global Ethernet storage fabric market. The growth in multiple virtualization technologies is also expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of development is expected to hamper the growth of global Ethernet storage fabric market in the forecast duration. Nevertheless, above 100GBE switching port-based products is yet again another factor is projected to fuel the growth of global Ethernet storage fabric market.

Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to exhibit maximum potential or the players of global Ethernet storage fabric market. The growth if the region is majorly driven by the presence of major players in the region. Moreover, the migration of various organizations in North America towards Ethernet storage fabric-based devices and solutions is another factor that is influencing the growth of region in Ethernet storage fabric market.

The global Ethernet storage fabric market is segmented on the basis of:

DeviceÃ¢â¬â¹ Switches Adapters

Switching PortÃ¢â¬â¹ 10 GbE to 25 GbE 100 GbE and Above

Storage TypeÃ¢â¬â¹ Block Storage Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

Automation Enterprise Data Center



