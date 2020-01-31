Field Device Management Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During2018 – 2028

Field Device Management Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Field Device Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Field Device Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Field Device Management Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

prominent players in the field device management market are ARM Ltd., Google, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Smith Micro Software, and SAP SE.

The competition is expected to grow at a significant pace during the given forecast period. This is mainly due to an increase in the number of players prophesized to occur in the near future.

Field Device Management Market: Key Trends

The field device management market is expected to rise at a prominent pace in the coming few years. The key factors which are expected to play a vital role in the market growth are surge in adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart factory, need to optimize maintenance and operational costs, rise in FDM systems, and increasing emphasis towards industrial IoT.

Players are integrating field device management software with ERP or CRM software in order to provide comprehensive outline of all the internal and external tasks. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of field device management device in the coming years.

However, factors like high cost of installation and maintenance, need for skilled labor and difficulty to integrate are some of the strong factors expected to impede growth in the field device management market. Nevertheless, increasing demands form manufacturing industries such as automotive and electrical & electronics are also expected to contribute in the growth of the field device management market.

Field Device Management Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the field device management market is divided into Asia pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Among all these regions, North America is expected to lead the field device management market in the coming few years. This is mainly because of the presence of several giant players in the region.

