Fire Protection System Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to2017 – 2025

Fire Protection System Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Fire Protection System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fire Protection System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Fire Protection System Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

The global fire protection system market has come across quite a few developments in the last few years. These market developments suggest a trend and give an idea about the growth factors of the global fire protection system market. One such development of the market is mentioned below:

In Dec 2016, Bosch Security Systems introduced a new solution for early and reliable fire detection, AVIOTEC. This new technology is capable of working smoothly even in adverse environment conditions. Based on the Bosch's Intelligent Video Analysis and camera technology, AVIOTEC is capable of amplifying the detection technologies and enabling early smoke detection. It enables early detection of flame and smoke in conditions where other systems are not able to function properly.

Some of the key market players of the global fire protection system market are

Johnson Controls International plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Minimax Viking GmbH

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Global Fire Protection System Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Concern for Fire Outbreaks is Expected to Augment Demand

The global fire protection system market is likely to be driven by rising concern for fire outbreaks, which also leads to increased demand for fire protective equipment. Furthermore, growing number of fatalities and damage to properties owing to fire accidents are likely to encourage growth of the market during the period of assessment.

In addition to that, augmented rules and regulations connected with fire refugee space is likely to emerge as another growth factor for the global fire protection system market. Mostly the construction companies deploy regulations such as these on a regular basis to handle possible fire outbreak situations.

In addition, modernization, rapid development, and expansion of infrastructural activities are likely to lead to increased possibilities of fire outbreaks, which is expected to drive expansion of the global fire protection system market.

Global Fire Protection System Market: Regional Outlook

Amongst all the regions in the global fire protection system market, it is forecasted that North America will dominate the market in the years to come. Rising number of infrastructural projects in various countries like Canada and the US is expected to bolster demand for the fire protection equipment.

In addition to that, it is expected the Asia Pacific fire protection system market will grow rapidly owing expansion of real estate development and construction activities.

The global fire protection system market is segmented as:

Product

Fire Detection

Fire Suppression

Fire Sprinkler

Fire Analysis

Fire Response

Service

Engineering

Installation and Design

Maintenance

Managed

Vertical

Residential

Commercial

Energy & Power

Government

Manufacturing

Oil, Gas, and Mining

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

