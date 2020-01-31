Folic Acid Market Research Report by Key Market Players Analysis 2016 – 2024

Global Folic Acid market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the Folic Acid market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Folic Acid market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Folic Acid market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Folic Acid market report:

What opportunities are present for the Folic Acid market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Folic Acid ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Folic Acid being utilized?

How many units of Folic Acid is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market Segmentation

The mixed folic acid market is segmented into four parts based on the type of form, source type, application, and geography.

Based on the form type of folic acid the functional flours market is segmented into:

Tablets

Soft Gels

Lozenges

Others

Based on the source type the folic acid market is segmented into:

Vegetables

Fruits

Others

Based on the application type the folic acid market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceuticals

Others

Folic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, folic acid market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Folic acid market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific represents the significantly high market share and grow with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period. The demand of folic acid is rising rapidly due the reason that addition of vitamin B9 powder in food grains and pulses to increase folic acid food fortification has been made compulsory in many developed economies such as the U.S., New Zealand, UK, and Australia. In addition, rise in per capita income also supports the growth of folic acid market in this region. The existence of stringent regulation about consumption of additional nutraceuticals along with proper diet has been responsible for demand of folic acid market. Moreover, favorable regulations and amendments by the European Union are expected to drive the regional growth over the forecast period. The folic acid market is projected to register healthy growth due increasing end-user application across globe and increasing growth of dietary supplements market. Folic acid market for Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the growth of demand of nutritional food products and rising awareness for healthy food, especially in China and India. Moreover, advancements in the food service and food processing industry drive in new opportunities for folic acid market players in the region.

Folic Acid Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the folic acid market are:-

BASF SE

Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd.

Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

DSM N.V.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Others

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

