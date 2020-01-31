Fuel Card Market Outlook : Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Fuel Card Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Fuel Card Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Fuel Card Market.

According to the report, that the Fuel Card Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Fuel Card , spike in research and development and more.

The aggressive outlook Section provides information related to the different businesses working in the current Fuel Card Market landscape.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Radius Payment Solutions – a U.K.-based payment and fleet services company – announced it has acquired Plant-i – a leading provider of telematics and detailed risk management solutions for the construction sector. With this acquisition, Radius Payment Solutions will add Plant-i’s 25,000 assets to its portfolio to become one of the largest telematics company with over 120,000 devices.

In March 2019, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – a leading provider of fuel cards and workforce payment services – announced that it has entered a definitive agreement with Nvoicepay, Inc. – a developer of accounts payable (AP) software for domestic and international b2b payments. With this acquisition, the company aims to expand its Corporate Payments portfolio by incorporating Nvoicepay’s automated AP solutions, which could help FleetCor to manage full disbursement of accounts payables, including both domestic and international payables, for businesses.

In March 2019, WEX Inc. – a U.S.-based provider of payment solutions – announced that it will acquire the fuel card business of EG Group – a European fuel station and convenience retailer. The company aims to broaden its fuel card acceptance in attractive European markets through the independent fuel card network developed by EG Group’s fuel card business. With this acquisition, the company also aims to reduce its sensitivity to retail fuel prices while strengthening its position in Europe.

In November 2018, Edenred – a leading French stakeholder in the fuel card market – announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI) – a U.S.-based developer and provider of automated corporate payment software. The company announced that this acquisition is in line with the company’s Fast Forward strategy to strengthen its position in the buoyant corporate payment industry.

Leading players in the fuel card market profiled in the Fact.MR report include Fuel Genie (Worldline IT Services Ltd.), H24 (Ingenico Group), Valero Energy Corporation, Eurowag (W.A.G. payment solutions, a.s.), Hoyer GmbH, 360Fuelcard, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Total S.A., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Repsol, S.A., Petro-Canada Superpass (Suncor Energy Inc.), Voyager Fleet Card, Radius Payment Solutions, and DKV Euro Service (DKV Mobility Services Group).

Fuel Card Market – Additional Insight

Demand for Fuel Credit Cards to Surge Rapidly; Commercial Fleet Remains Target for Providers

Leading players in the fuel card market are working towards establishing a strong network of payment software developers, fuel companies, as well as financial institutions to meet the increasing demand for fuel credit cards. Though universal fuel cards are among the most popular types of fuel cards, fuel credit cards are rapidly becoming conventional among end-users, especially across commercial fleet.

To capitalize on the rapidly increasing demand for fuel credit cards, a mounting number of world’s leading financial service companies are entering the fuel card market. As commercial fleet has expanded rapidly with growing urbanization and industrialization, commercial fleet remains the primary target for market players.

Research Methodology

A recent study published by Fact.MR analyzes growth of the global fuel card market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.

The primary research methodology includes discussions with experts of fuel card industry and information gathered after interviewing other stakeholders. In the secondary process, detailed information about the fuel card market is garnered through various resources such as company annual reports, trade journals, paid resources, press releases, and other publications relevant to fuel card.

After studying industry-validated information about the fuel card market, qualitative conclusions about the prospects of the market can be reached. Findings from these two main processes were used to determine an accurate and exhaustive forecast of global fuel card market for the period from 2018 to 2028.

