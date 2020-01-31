Gas Phase Filtration Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During2018 – 2028

Gas Phase Filtration Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Gas Phase Filtration is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Gas Phase Filtration in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Gas Phase Filtration Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key developments in the gas phase filtration market have been listed below:

Lydall, Inc. has announced expansion of its portfolio to include new, innovative gas phase filter media – LydAir GP. This gas phase filtration systems involves highly uniform and efficient specialty sorbent particles that facilitate absorption of contaminants and volatile organic compounds.

Alphachem has rolled out its range of gas phase filtration systems that built to complement outdoor applications, and enable operations with forced as well as natural ventilation. The gas phase filtration systems of Alphachem include Alphachem SF, Alphachem SFM, and Alphachem SPV.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global gas phase filtration market include –

Pahwa Group

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Filtration Group

Freudenberg Group

Donaldson Company

Bry-Air

Kimberley-Clark

Promark Associates

Gas Phase Filtration Market: Analysis

This study offers an accurate forecast of the gas phase filtration market for the period between 2018 and 2028. Actionable insights into the gas phase filtration market have been delivered in the study, along with an all-inclusive assessment of trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities for growth of the gas phase filtration market. Additionally, an in-depth analysis of micro and macro-economic factors influencing growth of the gas phase filtration market has been offered in this report. First chapter of the report offers a succinct summary of the gas phase filtration market, along with important market numbers associated with leading segments and regional markets.

The succeeding chapter of the report involves a concise introduction to the gas phase filtration market, along with a precise definition of the target research area – gas phase filtration. A segmental analysis has been offered on the gas phase filtration market, so as to enable readers in better understanding current as well as future prospects of the gas phase filtration systems sales and demand. A country wise assessment has also been offered for the gas phase filtration market, along with key trends impacting the market growth in the particular region.

Gas Phase Filtration Market: Segmentation

The gas phase filtration market has been segmented into four key segments namely, type, media, application, and end-user.

By Type

Combination

Packed Bed

By Media

Blend

Potassium Permanganate

Activated Carbon

By Application

Odor Control

Corrosion and Toxic Gas Control

By End-User

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

The Gas Phase Filtration Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gas Phase Filtration Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Size

2.1.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Production 2014-2025

2.2 Gas Phase Filtration Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Gas Phase Filtration Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Gas Phase Filtration Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Gas Phase Filtration Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Gas Phase Filtration Market

2.4 Key Trends for Gas Phase Filtration Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Gas Phase Filtration Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Gas Phase Filtration Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Gas Phase Filtration Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Gas Phase Filtration Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Gas Phase Filtration Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Gas Phase Filtration Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Gas Phase Filtration Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….