Graphic Paper Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period Between 2018 – 2026

Critical Insights enclosed from this report:

Market Segmentation:

Graphic Paper Market Segmentation: By Paper Source

Virgin

Recycled

Graphic Paper Market Segmentation: By Product Type

Newsprint Paper

Magazine Paper

Coated Mechanical Paper

Uncoated Mechanical Paper

Coated Wood-free Paper

Uncoated Wood-free Paper

Graphic Paper Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

Indirect Sales

Direct Sales

Graphic Paper Market Segmentation: By Applications

Publications Magazines Newspapers Books Research Papers & Briefs Other Publications

Commercial Use Offices Hospitals Schools & Colleges

Personal Use

Graphic Paper Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the Graphic Paper market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Graphic paper market is witnessing steep decline in its market share in global paper industry due to changing consumer inclination towards reading and sharing information through electronic media. The North America and European market is expected to witness decline in the coming years. Declining use of graphic paper is concerning leading manufacturers who are now planning to shift their production from graphic papers to other products. The graphic paper market has witnessed capacity shutdowns in the last 4-5 years which in turn hampering revenue growth and profitability margins of manufacturers. It is becoming difficult for the small-scale and medium-scale manufacturers to stay competitive in the market. However, some of the large players are planning to seize as much opportunities generated due to less number of choices available to the demand-generating customers. In Asia-Pacific region, the market is growing but at a lower rate which in turn create short-term growth opportunities in the graphic paper market. Japan and MEA offer untapped growth opportunities in the global graphic paper market.

Graphic Paper Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the Graphic Paper Market are Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT), Sappi Limited, Perlen Papier AG, SCA Forest Products AB, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Burgo Group, International Paper Company, Mondi Group, The Navigator Company, Arctic Paper, and Stora Enso Oyj among others

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

