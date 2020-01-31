High Focus on Product Innovation & Development to Assist the Growth of the Mammography Market between 2018 – 2028

Assessment Of this Mammography Market

The report on the Mammography Market Provides a Analysis of the crucial facets of the marketplace which will probably shape the marketplace in the upcoming years' rise. The report probes to market drivers, the trends, expansion opportunities, and restraints which will probably influence the dynamics of this Economy within the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

The report indicates that the Economy is Projected increase at a CAGR of ~ XX percent within the evaluation period and to achieve a value of ~ US$ XX.

Key Takeaways in the Report:

· Summary of the market structure in Various areas

· Effect of environmental and other regulatory standards on the Mammography Market

· Growth prospects of this key word market in a Variety of areas

· Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

· Business prospects of notable players working in the Mammography Market

Critical Insights Contained in the Report:

• Y-o-Y Development of the various parts of the Mammography Market

• Influence Of technological improvements on the Mammography Market

• The Market position of notable players in the Mammography Market

• Market Beauty of every regional market

• Data Associated with raw material suppliers, sellers, traders, and producers

key players in the global mammography market are Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Hologic, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, PLANMED OY, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Konica Minolta, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Carestream Health, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and BET Medical.

The manufacturers operating in the field of mammography market are focusing on expanding the product portfolio with enhancing the features and the precision of the product.

Hologic Inc., one of leading US-based manufacturers of mammography systems, recently announced European CE Mark for LOCalizer Wireless Breast Lesion Localization System. The system is designed for targeting and marking of lesions for breast-conserving surgery guidance.

Earlier in 2018, Hologic announced the expansion of a suite of breast health products, including ultrasound, interventional, screening, and surgical solutions. The company also launched new products, such as breast stabilization system and Clarity HD-3D imaging technology, Viera portable breast ultrasound and Brevera breast biopsy system with CorLumina imaging technology.

These technological improvements and the up gradation of various features in the mammography systems is efficiently fuelling the growth of the mammography market across the globe during the forecast period.

Mammography Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture the significant share in the global mammography market, owing to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer among women in the US. Also, the high spending in research and development sector primarily by the US is supporting the growing demand for the mammography systems and thus, focus of North America on research and development is boosting the growth of mammography market. For instance, the United States is leading the global ranking in research & development which is equivalent to 2.84% of its GDP.

Europe is also expected to capture the substantial share in the global mammography market due to the rapid advancement in healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness in public about health is fuelling the growth of the mammography market in Europe. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rates in the mammography market, owing to the increasing adoption of mammography systems and rapid development in the healthcare infrastructure in countries of the region.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of Mammography parent market

Changing Mammography market dynamics in the industry

In-depth Mammography market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Mammography Market

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Mammography market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

