Industrial Gas Regulators Market –Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Industrial gas regulators are adapted to maintain the direction of a fluid or gas flowing through the piping system.

Gas regulators used for maintaining temperature as different industries operate at various temperatures. Rising production and consumption of natural gas in North America and APAC are leading to the construction of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. The utilization of innovation in the development of the modern gas regulators is additionally boosting the growth of the worldwide industrial gas regulators market

Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market: Competitive Landscape

Emerson Electric Co., The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc., Colfax Corporation, Itron, Cavagna Group SPA, and GCE Group are the leading players of industrial gas regulators market across the globe.

Among Type, Single stage regulator segment holds the largest market share of the global industrial gas regulators market during the forecast period

Based on type, single stage regulator is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to its growth in the processing and manufacturing sector for industrial general purpose. Also, its low consumption of energy and availability at a cheaper price is projected to boost the demand for single stage regulator. Single stage regulator is ideal for minimal inlet pressure variation applications while dual stage regulator is designed to tackle recurrent variations in the rate of gas flow.

Single stage regulator covers multiple applications which include calibration gases, high purity gases, liquid and gas chromatography, and high purity chamber pressurization.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region of the global industrial gas regulators market during the forecast period

Global industrial gas regulators market by region can be sub-divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and MEA are expected to be the most lucrative region for industrial gas regulators market in the coming years. Due to the growing demand for natural gas for power generation and industrial units among consumers primarily in the U.S., expected to drive growth in the region. Asia Pacific market expecteded to be the fastest growing region in terms of revenue in the near future. Rapidly increasing Chinese manufacturing industries and metal production industries coupled with rising electronics market are the factors driving the growth of the industrial gas regulators market in the Asia Pacific region.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the industrial gas regulators market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market Overview

Chapter: 6. North America Industrial Gas Regulators Market

Chapter: 7. Europe Industrial Gas Regulators Market

Chapter: 8. Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Regulators Market

Chapter: 9. Latin America Industrial Gas Regulators Market

Chapter: 10. Company Profile

