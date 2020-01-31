Industrial Packaging Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2025: Market Scenario, Opportunities and Key Industry Players

The Industrial Packaging market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Industrial Packaging market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the global Industrial Packaging market are elaborated thoroughly in the Industrial Packaging market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Industrial Packaging market players.

manufacturers and food-grade ingredient manufacturers to use these containers. Furthermore, international trade is projected to remain positive for the next five years. It is evident that there will be a significant demand for industrial packaging products across the Middle East & Africa region.

The focus on non-oil economy by Middle Eastern governments is expected to benefit the MENA industrial packaging market

The economics in the MENA region have been traditionally focussed around the oil and gas exploration sector. However, over the years, there has been a gradual shift in the economic focus of the countries in this region towards non-oil based industrial activities. Crude oil is rated dynamic in nature and economic over dependency on this sector can affect the stability of this region. Moreover, oil is an exhaustible resource; thus new business verticals need to be developed as the oil and gas industry dwindles. As compared to other regions, non-oil goods and services play a much smaller role in the MENA region. Yet, exports and especially non-oil exports are estimated to play a key role in developing the robust and inclusive growth model to secure the economic future of the MENA region. End-use industries such as plastics and rubber, automotive, electronics and agriculture are anticipated to show an incremental growth in this region during the forecast period. Therefore, the demand for industrial packaging is predicted to witness a sharp increase leading to the growth of the industrial packaging market in the MENA region.

Stringent environmental rules and regulations may restrict the growth of the MENA industrial packaging market

Governments across the world are imposing stringent rules and regulations on the use of plastic that has an adverse impact on the environment. Plastics are derived from natural gas, chemicals and petroleum products, which are all non-renewable resources, and are further processed using techniques that ultimately harm the environment. Producers of plastics often dump toxic wastes in the land, air and water and such harmful toxic wastes get embedded in the food chain, leading to harmful effects on the entire ecosystem. Moreover, rising demand for synthetic plastics is harmful for the environment as it is non-biodegradable, which is a matter of concern for local and international governments. Plastic producers are working on modifying their manufacturing processes taking all such factors into consideration so as to minimise their environmental impact. These factors may restrict the growth of the MENA industrial packaging market over the assessment period.

MENA Industrial Packaging Market Analysis, by Material Type

More than 50% of the industrial packaging market in MENA region is composed of plastics. This segment is expected to gain 180 basis points during the forecast period due to growing industrialisation and manufacturers’ inclination toward this material

The metal packaging segment is likely to lose 190 basis points by the end of the forecast period

The plastic segment and paper & paperboard segment is expected to witness an above average Y-o-Y growth rate with a CAGR of 5.2% each during the forecast period

The fibre & wood segment is likely to demonstrate a below average Y-o-Y growth rate from 4.8% in 2015 to 3.3% in 2024, and the metal segment from 4.4% in 2015 to 4.5% in 2024

The plastic segment is anticipated to account for 52.9% share of the global industrial packaging market in 2016, and is expected to emerge as the most attractive segment in terms of CAGR and market share in the industrial packaging market by the end of 2024

The GCC market for industrial packaging will witness healthy growth of 1.6X by the end of the forecast period

The global industrial packaging market that earlier saw evolution and growth in the North America & European markets, is now gaining substantial footprint into the MENA market. With a boom in the manufacturing sector, the demand for cost-effective, lightweight and convenient industrial packaging solutions comprising plastic is on the high; consequently, the plastic segment is expected to emerge as the most attractive market segment over the forecast period across the MENA region. Oil & gas exploration is rampant in the GCC region. Also, chemical companies that significantly contribute to the GDP of the MENA region are willing to invest in the manufacturing of industrial packaging products such as Drums & IBCs for storage of oil & lubricant as well as petrochemical products. The GCC market for industrial packaging will witness healthy growth of 1.6X by the end of the forecast period, at the backdrop of a growing industrial sector. The market will also witness additional growth prospects due to affordable flexible packaging solutions being available to product manufacturers in large quantities.

Objectives of the Industrial Packaging Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Industrial Packaging market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Industrial Packaging market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Industrial Packaging market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Industrial Packaging market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Industrial Packaging market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Industrial Packaging market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

The Industrial Packaging market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Industrial Packaging market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Industrial Packaging market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

