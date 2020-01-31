Insomnia Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2017 – 2025

Global Insomnia Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Insomnia market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Insomnia are covered in the report.

The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

On the basis of product type, the global Insomnia market report covers the key segments, such as

trends and opportunities available for the players to base their futuristic decisions on. The featured section on company profiles identities some of the prominent names in the market and overviews their market share, product portfolio and services provided, and recent strategic developments. The global insomnia market can be segmented on the basis of treatment into pharmacological treatments, which can be further sub-segmented into prescription sleep aids and over-the-counter sleep aids, and non-pharmacological treatments. The sub-segment of prescription sleep aids can be further divided into non-benzodiazepines, benzodiazepines, orexin antagonists, melatonin receptor antagonists, and other prescription sleep aids. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Insomnia Market: Trends and Opportunities

The launch of new drugs and rehabilitation services is the primary driver for the market. In addition to that, government support across various countries is now quite evident for the players to invest and indulge into the research and development of new drugs and diagnosis. However, factors such as erosion in branded drugs sales and escalating adoption of generics, which are cost efficient while providing equal efficacy in comparison to branded products, are expected to hinder the growth rate of the global insomnia market during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, over-the-counter (OTC) sleep aids sub-segment currently serves the maximum demand and is expected to remain most prominent over the course of the forecast period of 2017 to 2025 due to its greater efficacy than benzodiazepine and non-benzodiazepine drugs. The OTC sleep aids can be further segmented into melatonin, antihistamines, valerian roots, and other dietary and herbal supplements.

Global Insomnia Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, North America serves the maximum demand for insomnia treat when compared to the rest of the regions across the globe, which is primarily attributed to restless lifestyle in country-wide market of the U.S. However, urban population in the region of Asia Pacific, particularly the emerging economies of India and China, are exhibiting similar trends and hence are projected to be lucrative regional markets for insomnia over the course of the forecast period. Europe is expected to remain another fruitful regional market.

Companies mentioned in this research report

The report identifies several prominent companies currently functional in the global insomnia market including Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Pernix Therapeutics Holdings (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.).

