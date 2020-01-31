Interactive Packaging Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends from 2018 – 2026

The study on the Interactive Packaging Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Interactive Packaging Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are examined in the report together with details like political, the regulatory frame, and financial prognosis of each region.

The global interactive packaging market can be segmented by following end-use industries:

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Telecommunication

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Healthcare

It can be segmented by the type of packages:

Folding boxes

Labels

Cases

Posters & Brochures

POS materials

Calendars

Others

It can also be segmented by type of interaction of the customer with the package:

Sound

Smell

Visual

Touch

Companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. are using interactive packaging for their hue lamps; customers can spin the wheel on the side of the package to change the color of the light bulb. Such creative packaging not only entertains the customer but also advertises the product which is inside the package. The interactive packaging by Kissan in the form of a board game on its jam bottle, not only creates the fun but also teaches children the importance of healthy diet. Beverage manufacturing companies are also focusing on creative ways of interactive packaging to spice up the appearance and sales of their bottles. For instance, the Corona beer has come up with an interactive board game; the package of the beer opens up into a game, and bottle caps can be used as game tokens.

The global interactive packaging market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of interactive packaging market owing to the increasing demand for quality and artistic packaging. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to packaging technology, the wherein interactive packaging is useful for versatile purposes, aids in boosting the growth of its market in the region. The market APEJ region is more inclined towards the growing demand for interactive packaging because of the increasing demand for food and beverages.

Some of the prominent players in the global interactive packaging market are:

BALL CORPORATION

Netpak

Morda & Management Design Limited.

Printcolor Screen Ltd.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

