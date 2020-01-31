Knee Replacement Devices Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Knee Replacement Devices Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Aided with a team of 300+ analysts, TMRR serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.

The Knee Replacement Devices market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Knee Replacement Devices are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Knee Replacement Devices market.

TMRR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Knee Replacement Devices market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2297&source=atm

After reading the Knee Replacement Devices market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Knee Replacement Devices market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Knee Replacement Devices market along with the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Knee Replacement Devices market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Knee Replacement Devices in various industries.

In this Knee Replacement Devices market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2297&source=atm

On the basis of product type, the global Knee Replacement Devices market report covers the key segments, such as

Key Trends

The incidence of knee-related issues is escalating at a high pace. This has encouraged the adoption of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) or total knee replacement (TKR). Long lifespans of these devices, development of superior quality devices and materials used in knee replacements, and the designing of customized treatments and knee transplants are some of the chief drivers of the global knee replacement devices market.

According to the findings of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, nearly 90% of the patients who underwent knee replacement surgeries experience much lesser pain. In several cases, patients can resume their routine activities such as walking and playing golf. As a result, the global demand for knee replacement devices is expected to soar.

Global Knee Replacement Devices Market: Market Potential

Increased levels of accuracy and automation are expected to enable further expansion of the market. In addition, the market is expected to gain from the recent robotics advances in the healthcare sector. For instance, in March 2017, a total knee replacement surgery was performed at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky (U.S.) with the help of Mako robotic-arm system. The novel robotic surgery solution by Stryker offers more surgical accuracy, improving natural movement and reducing post-surgery pain. The procedure, being lesser invasive than traditional surgery, is expected to witness increasing demand. Moreover, the surgeon can sketch a pre-surgical plan for each individual knee replacement implant. Although the robotic arm received FDA approval in 2015, it is expected to enter the commercial market only by 2018.

A number of research studies for developing more effective knee replacement devices are conducted around the world. For instance, ConforMIS has recently announced positive results from its iTotal PS total knee replacement research study. Knee kinematics of 13 participants implanted with iTotal PS customized knee replacement device were compared with that of 18 participants implanted with Zimmer Biomet’s NexGen PS total knee replacement device. The findings reveal the greater efficiency displayed by iTotal PS knee replacement device.

Global Knee Replacement Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The presence of the leading global players including Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Stryker Corp, and Johnson & Johnson in the U.S. has been contributing toward the expansion of the knee replacement devices market in North America. Higher incidence of chronic diseases that create increased joint tension and wear in Europe and North America is propelling the demand for knee replacement devices across several countries.

Vast patient base, growing healthcare expenditure, and greater adoption of technology in healthcare have been encouraging the expansion of the knee replacement devices market in Asia Pacific. The prevalence of knee-related conditions and growing disposable incomes of people also promise favorable growth prospects in countries such as Japan, Singapore, China, India, and Malaysia.

Global Knee Replacement Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, ConforMis, Stryker, Exactech, ORTOSINTESE, Elite Surgical, Arthrex, Ortho Development, Baumer, PETER BREHM, Medacta, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Aesculap Implant Systems, and Corentec are some of the major companies operating in the global knee replacement devices market.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=2297&source=atm

The Knee Replacement Devices market research addresses the following queries:

Why end user remains the top consumer of Knee Replacement Devices in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Knee Replacement Devices market look like by the end of the forecast period? What product type are the Knee Replacement Devices players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Knee Replacement Devices market?

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Knee Replacement Devices market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Knee Replacement Devices market report.