Market Intelligence Report Groundfish , 2018 – 2028

competitive landscape of global groundfish market include –

Trident Seafoods Corporation

Mowi ASA

High Liner Foods

Bluenose Seafood

AS Møre Codfish Company

Global Groundfish Market: Important Evolution Dynamics

Growing commercial and recreation value of numerous groundfish species is the key underpinning to the market’s evolution. The increasing sustainability of groundfish farming is attributed in large part to constant advances in aquaculture over recent decades. Prospects in the groundfish market have also been thriving on the back of understanding the biology of groundfish, helping their numbers of revival.

Groundfish providers and producers of processed groundfish have put large bets on e-commerce channels. Increasing reliance of online channels will help them open vast prospects in the groundfish market.

In developed countries, notably in the U.S., domestically harvested seafood provide sustenance to local fishermen as well offer seafood companies abundant scope for revenue generation from sustainable fisheries. Further, the global groundfish market will likely see an altogether new avenue in shift toward consolidated marketing efforts at national level. The trend recent gathered steam in North America. Moreover, growing adoption of safe aquaculture is further bolstering the prospects of the groundfish market.

Global Groundfish Market: Regional Assessment

Europe and North America are potentially lucrative markets for groundfish fisheries. Particularly, Europe with vast chunks of population consuming seafood is a key factor expected to accentuate its prospects. Growing volumes of exports and imports are keeping the other regional market North America potentially lucrative over the assessment period of 2018 – 2028. A large chunk of revenue is expected to come from the U.S. where sustainable harvesting of groundfish has been receiving robust impetus. Further, the regional Government has been focusing on promoting economic interest of local fishermen. Some other regional markets witnessing growing interest are Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

