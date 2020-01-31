Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2018 – 2028

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Metal Additive Manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Metal Additive Manufacturing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

The international metal additive manufacturing market is foretold to testify the presence of a number of companies operating in the industry. Most of these companies could be classed in terms of technology. In order to survive the competition in the market and serve rising demand of end users, players are envisaged to concentrate on extending their product portfolio. New entrants might find it difficult to make developments in the market because of the requirement of patents and licenses for metal additive technologies. The market marks the presence of key players such as SLM Solutions, Renishaw, ExOne, EOS, and Arcam. However, there could be other prominent players active in the industry, viz. Phenix System and Concept Laser.

