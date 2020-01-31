Mobile Phone Accessories to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2028

The global Mobile Phone Accessories market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Mobile Phone Accessories market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Mobile Phone Accessories market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Mobile Phone Accessories market. The Mobile Phone Accessories market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Key Segments Covered

Mobile Phone Accessories Market By Product Type Battery Charger Headphone/Earphone Memory Card Portable Speaker Protective Case Others By Distribution Channel Multi-brand Store Organized Store Independent Store Single-brand Store Online Store By Price Range Premium Mid lOW



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Poland Russia



Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Indonesia South Korea Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Samsung Electronics Limited

BYD Company Limited

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Beats (Apple Inc.)

JVC Corporation

Sony Corporation

Plantronics Pty. Limited

Bose Corporation

Philips Electronics Limited

Audio-Technica Corporation

Otterbox Inc.

Griffin Technology

Pelican Products Inc.

The Mobile Phone Accessories market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Mobile Phone Accessories market.

Segmentation of the Mobile Phone Accessories market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Mobile Phone Accessories market players.

The Mobile Phone Accessories market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Mobile Phone Accessories for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Mobile Phone Accessories ? At what rate has the global Mobile Phone Accessories market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Mobile Phone Accessories market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.