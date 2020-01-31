Modified Bitumen Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 – 2028

Modified Bitumen Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

growth dynamics and several projections and estimates regarding the growth prospects of the market from 2017 to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ mn/bn). The report presents an analytical overview of the notable factors expected to have a significant impact on the overall development of the market over the said period. As such, the report includes an analysis of drivers, challenges, trends, opportunities, regulatory liabilities, and competitive landscape.

Global Modified Bitumen Market: Trends and Opportunities

The vast rise in demand for bitumen for road construction and roofing applications has driven the global modified bitumen market in the past few years. In the next few years as well, demand across these sectors will lead to sustainable returns for the market and drive vast developments in terms of product blends available for use. Over the report’s forecast period, more focus is expected to be put by companies on functional development and enhancement of long-term performance, adhesion with aggregates, and recyclability of most varieties of modified bitumen.

Global Modified Bitumen Market: Segmentation

Some of the most popular thermoplastic elastomers and plastomers used for bitumen modification are styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), ethylene-butyl acrylate (EBA), polypropylene (PP), styrene-isoprenestyrene (SIS), atactic polypropylene (APP), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), natural rubber, and crumb rubber. Of these, the market for SBS is presently the largest, in terms of both volume and value. The unique properties imparted by SBS to bitumen make it useful across a vast range of industries.

The key end-use sectors utilizing modified bitumen include building construction, road construction, and waterproofing. Of these, the road construction sector is presently the leading contributor to the revenue of the global modified bitumen market. It has been estimated that the over 100 mn tonnes of bitumen used every year across the globe, over 80% is used for constructing a variety of pavements. The trend is expected to remain strong over the near future as well.

Global Modified Bitumen Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

The report examines the modified bitumen market for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, developing economies across Asia Pacific and Africa are the leading consumers of modified bitumen, much of which is used for the construction of roads. The vast rise in focus and investments aimed at the development of transport infrastructures across developing economies have majorly contributed to the high demand for modified bitumen across these regions in the past.

The study includes a thorough competitive outlook of the modified bitumen market, indicating profiles and market share of some of the market’s prominent vendors. Some of the market’s leading players profiled in the report are Nynas AB, Sika AG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., and Total S.A. These vendors have been profiled on the basis of criteria such as company overview, recent developments, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and finances.

Global Modified Bitumen Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

