Muscle Stimulator Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2017 – 2025

Trends and Opportunities

The key factors driving the global demand for a variety of muscle stimulators include the rising inclination of consumers towards fitness and sports activities and the high rate of adoption of these devices in home care settings and physiotherapy clinics. The market is also driven by rising spending power and increasing healthcare expenditure across the globe. The easy availability of many affordable muscle stimulators across the globe has also propelled the market, especially in cost-sensitive developing markets.

However, the market’s growth prospects are expected to be constrained to a certain extent owing to the lack of usage guidelines, availability of substitute products, and low awareness regarding the treatment of chronic pain. High costs of technologically advanced products could also emerge as a limiting factor for the market, especially in developing as well as less-developed economies. Moreover, stringent regulations pertaining the approval and marketing of a variety of muscle stimulators in developed economies across North America and Europe could also hinder the growth prospects of the market to a certain extent.

Muscle stimulators are commonly used for treating chronic pain in the back and legs. In the past few years, the number of people suffering from chronic pain has considerably increased. The attempts made by healthcare agencies in recognizing chronic pain as a major healthcare concern has led to an increased awareness among the global population about the need to adhere to effective courses of treatment for their chronic pain conditions. Muscle stimulators are also used by athletes for relieving pain triggered by intense practice sessions and strenuous tournaments. The rising numbers of participants in several sports activities worldwide could also propel the global muscle stimulation devices market.

Regions such as North America and Europe, with the presence of several international medical device companies and a large patient pool suffering from chronic pain, have been the traditional leaders of the global muscle stimulators market. The market in these regions features a wide array of product types and several new varieties awaiting FDA clearance. The willingness of the population for spending on personal healthcare and high disposable incomes are some of the major factors leading to the vast demand for a variety of muscle stimulation devices in these regions.

However, rising disposable incomes in Asia Pacific and increased healthcare expenditures will develop vast development opportunities for the muscle stimulation devices market in the region in the near future.

Some of the most prominent vendors operating in the global muscle stimulators market are Omron Corp., DJO Global, Inc., RS Medical, Inc., NeuroMetrix, Inc., and Zynex, Inc.

