New Trends of Ammonium Chloride Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2016 – 2026

Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, opportunities, and restraints characterize global ammonium chloride market over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027.

Increased Use as Nitrogen Source in Fertilizers is Likely to Accentuate its Demand

The global ammonium chloride market is expected to be driven mainly by its demand as nitrogen source in fertilizers, primarily for the cultivation of wheat and rice in Asia. The growing use of ammonium chloride in various applications other than fertilizers is likely to generate copious opportunities for generation of revenue. It also finds use as an ingredient in contact explosives, safety matches, and in fireworks.

Ammonium chloride finds extensive use in the food industry. It is used as yeast nutrient in the bread making process and as food additive in the industry. In addition, copious use of ammonium chloride as a feed supplement for cattle is likely to support growth of the global ammonium chloride market over the assessment tenure, 2019 to 2027.

Ammonium chloride also finds use as an ingredient in various personal care and cleansing products like facial cleanser, conditioner, bath oils, shampoo, dishwashing detergent, bleach, and hair color. Another significant use of ammonium chloride is as an electrolyte in dry cell batteries owing to its ionic compound. Its use as fire extinguisher and as curing agent in formaldehyde-based adhesives acts as growth factors for the global ammonium chloride market.

On the other hand, the strict regulations in the healthcare industry are likely to hinder market growth largely. Ammonia chloride comes with low nitrogen content as compared to urea or ammonium nitrate is estimated to impede expansion of the global ammonium chloride market over the forecast tenure.

Global Ammonium Chloride Market: Geographical Analysis

To offer all-inclusive view of the global ammonium chloride market, TMR experts have segmented the market based on region. The market is divided into the major regions of Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America.

From the regional viewpoint, North America is likely to account for a prominent share of the global ammonium chloride market. Regional supremacy of North America is attributed to progress of the agricultural sector in the region. Asia Pacific is also expected to emerge as a leading region as most of the countries are agro-based economies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

